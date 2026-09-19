GHBS Lorient Hosts Gynecological Cancer Prevention Day for Turquoise September

During Septembre turquoise, a national month dedicated to gynecological cancer awareness, the Groupe Hospitalier Bretagne Sud (GHBS) in Lorient is hosting a special public information day on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Professionals from gynecological consultations and inpatient units aim to break the silence surrounding under-recognized malignancies like ovarian and endometrial cancers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Early Detection: Recognizing signs and symptoms allows for a more adapted care process and, when possible, treatment at an early stage.

Recognizing signs and symptoms allows for a more adapted care process and, when possible, treatment at an early stage. Multidisciplinary Care: Professionals from inpatient and outpatient departments at GHBS are available to patients and visitors to answer questions.

Professionals from inpatient and outpatient departments at GHBS are available to patients and visitors to answer questions. Challenging the Stigma: Open dialogue regarding gynecological health helps break the silence surrounding these diseases.

Mobilizing Regional Healthcare Against Gynecological Malignancies

Gynecological cancers—notably those of the ovaries and endometrium—remain insufficiently recognized by the general public. To combat this, the GHBS in Lorient has organized an open-access information event on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, running from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the outpatient gynecology-obstetrics consultation platform on the ground floor of the Femme-Mère-Enfant pole.

Healthcare professionals staffing the event include those from both consultation clinics and inpatient wards. Their objective is to provide information on the main signs and symptoms to monitor, the importance of early screening, available treatments, and the patient journey within the establishment. As teams at GHBS emphasize, knowing the signs, being attentive to symptoms, and consulting without delay in case of doubt are essential elements for adapted care.

Clinical Presentation and Diagnostic Pathways

The GHBS initiative emphasizes the importance of early screening and the recognition of signs and symptoms to allow for a more adapted care process.

Overview of Major Gynecological Cancers Addressed at GHBS Cancer Type Primary Anatomical Site Common Initial Symptoms Standard Diagnostic Modality Ovarian Cancer Endometrial Cancer

Bridging Awareness and Institutional Access

By placing professionals from gynecological consultations and hospitalization services directly in contact with the public, the hospital hopes to reinforce information and prevention around gynecological cancers and remind the public of the importance of dialogue with health professionals.

When to Consult a Doctor

As emphasized by the GHBS teams, it is essential to be attentive to symptoms and consult without delay in case of doubt to ensure a care process that is adapted and, when possible, at an early stage.

Photo: europesays.com

Moving Forward Through Dialogue and Early Action

The mobilization at the Groupe Hospitalier Bretagne Sud highlights a priority on information and prevention to catch malignancies early.

References

Groupe Hospitalier Bretagne Sud (GHBS)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.