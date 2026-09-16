Gideon Moi calls for urgent security action after five killed in Isiolo attack

Five people, including two police officers and a member of the National Police Reserve, were killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Gotu, Isiolo County, on Wednesday morning. The victims were pursuing suspected livestock thieves when attacked, prompting security agencies to deploy reinforcements and regional leadership to demand immediate government intervention.

The Ambush in Gotu and the Toll on Security Forces

A pursuit of suspected livestock thieves turned fatal on Wednesday morning when an armed group ambushed security personnel and civilians in the Gotu area of Isiolo County according to police. The attack left five people dead in a region where banditry and livestock-related conflicts have periodically affected parts of northern and eastern Kenya.

The casualties included two officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, a member of the National Police Reserve, and two civilians. The assailants also made away with livestock during the attack, prompting security agencies to deploy to the area as authorities moved to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and pursue the suspected attackers.

“We condemn the banditry attacks witnessed in Gotu, Isiolo County, earlier today, which resulted in the loss of five innocent lives and the theft of livestock,” Gideon Moi, Kanu Chairman

By the time responding reinforcements reached the scene, the attackers had already fled. Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet led a security team to Gotu following the attack, with police confirming that the suspected attackers had left the scene by the time responding officers arrived.

Political Leaders Demand Immediate Government Action

The killings drew condemnation from national and regional figures. Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi condemned the incident and urged authorities to ensure those responsible are apprehended and held accountable under the law.

Moi emphasized that residents should be able to live and conduct their livelihoods without fear of attack. He urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to restore security in Gotu and the surrounding areas, and further urged security agencies to work closely with local leaders, community elders, religious leaders, and residents to restore calm and prevent retaliatory violence.

Moi also called for support for families affected by the attack and urged authorities to address tensions contributing to recurring insecurity, stating that efforts should be made to restore conditions that would allow residents to return to their homes and economic activities without fear.

Isiolo Leadership Press Parliament and Cabinet

Local representation echoed the urgency of the crisis. Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo separately called for urgent security intervention, describing Gotu as a security hotspot requiring immediate attention to protect residents.

“It’s a bit sensitive, and it’s urgent. We have three people killed this morning in Isiolo county. We have discussed, and I hope a serious intervention is going to be done, especially in the Gotu area. It’s a hotspot area. If we can have something there, we will really appreciate,” Fatuma Dullo, Isiolo Senator

Concurrently, Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo condemned the killings, describing the attack as deeply saddening and unacceptable. Guyo called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other national security agencies to strengthen operations in Gotu and neighbouring areas, including through enhanced patrols and intelligence gathering.

Security Operations and Underlying Tensions in Northern Kenya

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet headed an operational team into Gotu immediately following the reports to coordinate the response on the ground as authorities moved to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings. Banditry and livestock-related conflicts have periodically affected parts of northern and eastern Kenya, where competition over pasture, water and livestock can contribute to cycles of violence and retaliation.

Photo: The Star

With the attackers having vanished into the surrounding terrain before police arrival, authorities face pressure to translate political demands into protection for civilians and law enforcement officers.