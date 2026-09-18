Glencore Suspends Iron Ore Head Amid $2 Billion Radiant World Lawsuit

In April 2025, Peter Hill, the head of iron ore at Glencore Plc (LON: GLEN) , urged executives at Radiant World not to communicate via email, writing “Say nothing on email” in a WhatsApp message. Hill has now been suspended pending an internal review, as Glencore faces a $2 billion lawsuit filed in Singapore by Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals.

Encrypted Instructions and the Breakdown of a Trading Partnership

Internal communications reviewed by Bloomberg News reveal the operational mechanics behind Glencore’s fractured relationship with the Radiant World group of companies. According to the messages, Hill acted as a dominant figure in Radiant World’s trading operations between 2023 and 2025. In one message sent in early April 2025, Hill explicitly instructed his counterparts: “Say nothing on email.”

Some of the communications were transmitted from Hill’s personal mobile phone, while others originated from his corporate device. In May 2023 messaging, Hill acknowledged friction in the commercial relationship. “I don’t for a second doubt your integrity but there’s a big challenge and we just need to work on it together and sometimes that requires some hard chats and some adjustments to how things have been done,” he wrote.

Further messages indicate that Hill positioned himself as a strict operational gatekeeper. Referring to iron ore market volatility in 2021 that left Radiant World with approximately $1.1 billion in debt to Glencore, Hill maintained strict control over transaction approvals. “You need to hear and listen to what I’m saying – if I say stop, I need you to stop, if I say jump I need you to jump,” he wrote.