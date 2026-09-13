Global Experts Urge FSSAI to Strengthen Packaged Food Warning Labels

Over 60 public health scholars from 17 countries, including researchers from Harvard and Johns Hopkins, have backed India’s proposed front-of-package warning labels for packaged foods. While supporting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework, these international experts are urging the regulator to eliminate loopholes like the “two or more nutrients” threshold.

Following intervention from the Supreme Court, the FSSAI submitted a compliance affidavit proposing red hexagonal warning labels to flag products high in added sugar, salt, and saturated fat. However, the current draft stipulates that a warning trigger requires a product to exceed thresholds in at least two of these categories simultaneously. Public health advocates and global nutrition scientists argue this condition allows dangerously unhealthy single-nutrient items to escape mandatory consumer scrutiny.

The Regulatory Framework and Global Expert Backing

The push for interpretive front-of-pack nutrition labeling (FOPNL) has been under discussion for years. India has mandatory back-of-pack nutrition tables, but lacks a prominent, front-facing interpretive warning system designed to shift consumer behavior instantly. The Supreme Court pushed the Centre and FSSAI to act swiftly, resulting in the August compliance affidavit proposing the red hexagonal labels.

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International scholars writing to the FSSAI emphasized that robust warning labels carry clear evidence of modifying consumer purchasing habits, improving dietary choices, and reducing population-level energy, sugar, sodium, and saturated fat intake. According to reporting from The Hindu, Dr. Arun Gupta, convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPI), noted that the global experts’ recommendations directly counter positions taken by the All India Food Processors Association, which has advocated for per-serving labeling instead of clear-cut warning markers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Interpretive Labeling: Front-of-pack warning labels use distinct shapes and colors (like red hexagons) to signal high concentrations of nutrients linked to chronic disease, bypassing the need to read fine-print nutrition tables.

Front-of-pack warning labels use distinct shapes and colors (like red hexagons) to signal high concentrations of nutrients linked to chronic disease, bypassing the need to read fine-print nutrition tables. The Threshold Loophole: The current FSSAI draft requires a food item to be high in two or more specific nutrients (sugar, salt, or fat) before triggering a warning label. Experts warn this allows items high in just one unhealthy component—such as excessive added sugar—to remain unmarked.

The current FSSAI draft requires a food item to be high in two or more specific nutrients (sugar, salt, or fat) before triggering a warning label. Experts warn this allows items high in just one unhealthy component—such as excessive added sugar—to remain unmarked. Behavioral Impact: Global data demonstrates that clear warning symbols reduce purchases of ultra-processed foods, lowering chronic disease risk factors.

Clinical Implications and Epidemiological Urgency

Dietary risk factors are major contributors to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Public health experts emphasize that front-of-pack warning labels act as an environmental intervention.

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The debate over thresholds remains central. Under current proposals, a product could contain high levels of added sugar but carry zero warning flags if its sodium and saturated fat content remain low. Nutrition advocates argue that aligning thresholds strictly with guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) 2024 standards provides a scientifically robust baseline. Furthermore, critics point out that the proposed warning size—just one point larger than the back-of-pack nutrition table—fails to provide the visibility required across diverse linguistic and retail environments.

Parameter FSSAI Proposed Framework Expert & Advocate Recommendations Label Shape & Color Red hexagonal warning label Supported, but scale must match principal display area Trigger Threshold High in “two or more” nutrients of concern Trigger warning if high in even one nutrient (sugar, salt, or fat) Guideline Alignment Various regulatory drafts Strict alignment with ICMR-NIN 2024 Dietary Guidelines Linguistic Reach Standard packaging text Prominent display in both Hindi and English for nationwide accessibility

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani On Food Safety, Misleading Labels, Packaged Food Claims & Red Warning Labels

References