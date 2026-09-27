Global Markets Update: US Inflation Fears Rise, Oil Retreats, and Bond Yields Surge

As global supply chains absorb the prolonged disruption stemming from the Middle East conflict, US petrol prices have surged past a 50 percent increase since early March, while diesel prices have climbed 67 percent.

Energy Shock Wave Reshapes Global Inflation Pressures

The economic fallout from the ongoing conflict involving Iran continues to reverberate through international commodity and currency markets. In the United States, consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan has plummeted to historic lows, matching levels seen only once since the survey began in 1946. Year-ahead inflation expectations jumped to 4.6 percent this month, up from 4.0 percent in August and substantially higher than the 3.4 percent baseline recorded in February before hostilities commenced.

Financial markets are responding swiftly to these mounting price pressures. Positioning heavily favors a United States Federal Reserve interest rate hike at the upcoming October 29 meeting, arriving just days ahead of midterm elections. Federal Reserve officials have indicated growing concern that failing to act promptly could cause policymakers to lose control of the inflation trajectory. Meanwhile, benchmark yields reflect this tightening bias: the US 10-year Treasury yield hovers at 5.17 percent, while the 30-year yield sits at 5.49 percent, both marking notable upward shifts over the weekly trading cycle.

Global Liquidity Measures and Diverging Bond Markets

Beyond North America, central banks are managing unique regional pressures. The People’s Bank of China announced plans to inject up to one trillion yuan of liquidity into the domestic banking system via reverse repos during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, outpacing the 735 billion yuan injected during the same holiday period last year. Concurrently, China’s 10-year bond rate remains anchored at 1.67 percent.

In contrast, sovereign debt yields elsewhere are climbing to multi-year peaks. Japan’s 10-year bond yield stands at 3.08 percent, reaching a generational 30-year high. Australia’s 10-year bond yield opened at 5.39 percent, a new 16-year high, while New Zealand’s government 10-year bond rate climbed to 5.14 percent following a 17-basis-point weekly rise.

Key Sovereign 10-Year Bond Yields and Weekly Movements Jurisdiction Current 10-Year Yield Weekly Net Change United States 5.17% +16 bps Australia 5.39% +10 bps New Zealand 5.14% +17 bps Japan 3.08% +10 bps China 1.67% Little-changed

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions and Commodity Adjustments

Energy logistics through critical maritime chokepoints remain severely constrained. Transits through the Strait of Hormuz remain at low volumes, with only five ships exiting over a 24-hour window—including three escorted tankers—and just two vessels entering for new cargo loads. Red Sea traffic is similarly depressed, holding near 20 vessels traversing the Yemen chokepoint in both directions.

Despite these lingering transit bottlenecks, international crude prices experienced a modest retreat. US crude pulled back by four dollars to approximately 92.50 dollars per barrel, while international Brent crude eased by 2.50 dollars to 104.50 dollars per barrel. These adjustments follow renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran regarding plans to reopen the Strait, alongside assurances from Saudi Arabia that pipeline repairs will reach completion within days.

Precious metals reacted to shifting macroeconomic conditions with gold trading at 4,289 US dollars per ounce, up 25 US dollars on the day but lower by 92 US dollars for the week. Silver held above 64.50 US dollars per ounce. In foreign exchange markets, the New Zealand dollar traded at 56.7 US cents, maintaining a trade-weighted index starting near 60.3.