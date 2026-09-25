Google Messages Updates Swipe Actions for Timestamps and Replies

Google Messages Overhauls Core Navigation in Latest Release

Google Messages is rolling out a major interface update in version 20260910_03_RC02, altering core user interface behaviors by shifting how users access timestamps, RCS encryption status, and direct replies.

The redesign introduces a global swipe-to-reveal timestamp action while restricting direct message replies exclusively to a right-swipe gesture.

Decoding New Swipe Mechanics and UI Layouts

For years, interacting with individual message bubbles required a tap to inspect sent times, read receipts, and the RCS lock icon, while a left swipe functioned as the shortcut for replying. As of September 2026, Google is actively upending that muscle memory. Swiping left anywhere within an active conversation now triggers the display of timestamps alongside the RCS encryption status across all messages simultaneously. This eliminates the tedious requirement to tap individual bubbles to check delivery metrics.

However, this shift comes with a distinct trade-off for text entry. To trigger a direct reply to a specific message, users must now execute a precise right-swipe on the target message bubble. The interface relies on a brief peek animation when a user taps a message, serving as a subtle hint to teach the updated gesture framework.

Visual Inconsistencies Mark the Rollout Phase

Visual inconsistency remains a notable quirk of this rollout. The updated design brings back the classic two-circle look instead of the single version that spent months in beta testing. This styling prominently appears on an individual message’s Details page while selectively populating the main application homepage, highlighting a transitional phase in Google's design system implementation.

From Long-Press Menus to Gesture-Driven Navigation

Precision Required as Update Reaches Android Users

Precision is now paramount. Meanwhile, tapping a message bubble still retains its secondary function of exposing granular read receipts for that specific transmission.

Version 20260910_03_RC02 is rolling out broadly to users, marking a substantial operational change in how Android users interact with Rich Communication Services threads daily.