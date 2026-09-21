Googlebooks Lineup: Prices, Specs, and Where to Buy

The Googlebook lineup has officially arrived with a starting price of $899, positioning these machines as major hardware investments designed to serve as primary daily computers. Preorders are open across the Google Store and Best Buy, with in-store availability slated for October 4, bringing unified hardware choices alongside 10 years of automatic software updates.

Investing in a machine starting near the thousand-dollar mark requires looking past surface-level similarities. Every model in the new ecosystem packs a responsive touchscreen, a haptic glass trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and Dolby Atmos speakers. Beneath those shared amenities, however, lie sharp divisions in processor architectures, display technologies, and physical form factors.

Hardware Breakdown: Choosing the Right Googlebook

Portability dictates the design of the Asus Googlebook 14. Built for daily commutes and business travel, it measures 15.9 millimeters thick and weighs 2.2 pounds. It relies on a matte 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen engineered to combat glare in coffee shops and bright environments. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 Series 3 processors, it pairs 16GB to 32GB of RAM with up to 512GB of internal storage, commanding a starting price of $1,299.

Lenovo targets traditional enterprise deployments with the Lenovo Googlebook 15. Weighing 2.84 pounds at 15.9 millimeters thick, it represents the largest footprint in the hardware family. Andy Boxall described it during hands-on testing as the “biggest and ugliest.” It runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 Series 3 processors with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Matching the Asus model’s pricing tier, it starts at $1,299.

The Dell XPS Googlebook takes a different route, utilizing a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and an LCD touchscreen rather than an OLED panel. Weighing 2.2 pounds and measuring 12.7 millimeters thick, it sits at a starting price of $1,199.

For users prioritizing local storage capacity, the HP Googlebook 14 scales internal storage from 256GB up to 1TB. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen and 16GB to 32GB of RAM. It tips the scales at 2.74 pounds and carries a starting price of $1,299.

Convertible laptop fans find a single option in the Acer Googlebook 14. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 Series 3 processors, 16GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to 512GB. Weighing 2.51 pounds with a thickness of 13.9 millimeters, it delivers the lowest barrier to entry in the lineup with an $899 starting price.

Ecosystem Perks and Availability

Hardware purchases unlock bundled software and cloud tiers. Googlebooks ship with 10 years of automatic updates. Buyers also receive a one-year subscription to Google AI Pro—which includes 5TB of cloud storage and Gemini Advanced tools—alongside three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Photoshop, and a one-year subscription to Nvidia GeForce NOW.

Photo: neveropen.tech

Preorders are live now on the Google Store and Best Buy. Physical retail displays will appear in Best Buy and select retail locations starting October 4.