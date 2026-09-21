Granit Xhaka Banned for 4 Nations League Games Over Fake Covid Certificate

According to reports from Blick, investigators accuse the 33-year-old of acquiring a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificate from a Lucerne physician during the pandemic.

In Switzerland, falsifying medical documentation falls under strict penal code provisions regarding document forgery and the procurement of a false certification.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Medical Documentation: Official health records and vaccination certificates are legal documents; falsifying them violates criminal law.

Official health records and vaccination certificates are legal documents; falsifying them violates criminal law. Ongoing Investigation: Judicial authorities in Lucerne are examining whether statutory violations occurred, with a formal hearing scheduled for early October.

Judicial authorities in Lucerne are examining whether statutory violations occurred, with a formal hearing scheduled for early October. Uncertainty and Presumption: Both Granit Xhaka and the attending physician maintain the presumption of innocence while legal proceedings are active.

Investigation Timeline and Judicial Proceedings in Lucerne

Investigators plan to conduct a formal hearing with Xhaka in early October. Andreas Bantel, a spokesperson for Xhaka, stated that the national team captain “stands at the disposal of the authorities without restriction and in full transparency.” Bantel also noted that documentation provided by the treating physician indicates Xhaka received vaccine doses on January 25, 2022, and November 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the legal counsel for the physician under investigation maintains that her client administered the vaccines to the player.

This development follows earlier high-profile inquiries involving Swiss sports figures and pandemic-era health certificates. Notably, Patrick Fischer faced judicial scrutiny and subsequent dismissal over similar allegations involving falsified documentation.

Summary of Judicial Review and Case Details Entity Involved Role / Affiliation Nature of Inquiry Granit Xhaka Swiss National Team Captain Subject to Lucerne prosecutor investigation regarding a COVID-19 certificate Lucerne Physician Attending Medical Doctor Practice raided in 2023; subject to concurrent criminal proceedings Simon Kopp Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office Information officer confirming review of potential document falsification

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Photo: 20min.ch

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