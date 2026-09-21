Granit Xhaka, captain of the Swiss national football team and midfielder for Sunderland, is facing a criminal investigation by the Lucerne prosecutor’s office over the alleged use of a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Xhaka risks up to five years in prison or a financial penalty under Swiss law, according to legal experts speaking with the media outlet Blick.

The investigation also involves a Lucerne-based female physician. According to reports from Blick, the inquiry centers on suspicions that the player acquired a vaccination certificate without actually receiving the vaccine. Xhaka is scheduled to be heard by Swiss authorities in early October.

Legal Framework and Potential Penalties in Switzerland

Under Swiss criminal law regarding falsification of documents, known as faux dans les titres, individuals found guilty can face severe administrative and penal consequences. André Kuhn, a specialist in penal law cited by Blick, explained the legal exposure:

"The faux dans les titres can be punished with a pecuniary penalty or a custodial sentence of up to five years," Kuhn stated.

However, Kuhn noted that mitigating circumstances, such as a lack of prior criminal convictions, typically result in a suspended monetary penalty accompanied by a fine capped at 10.000 francs (suisses, 10.580 euros) au maximum. The ongoing judicial process runs parallel to the player’s professional athletic commitments.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Immunization Integrity: Official health certification systems rely on accurate reporting to track population immunity and manage epidemiological risk.

Player Response and National Team Consequences

Speaking to NZZ, as cited by Blick, the player remarked: "I have no comment to make on this subject. I played football today. And that is what matters to me right now. I have already known worse."

Photo: rmcsport.bfmtv.com

Later, the Swiss Football Association (ASF) announced that Xhaka would be withdrawn from the upcoming international squad. Captain of the squad during the 2026 World Cup, Xhaka acknowledged his actions in an Instagram statement:

"At the time, the question of vaccination against Covid-19 caused me great concern and raised serious reservations. I felt a deep distrust of the vaccine and was prey to anxiety and doubt," Granit Xhaka wrote. "It was in this troubled emotional state that I procured a vaccination certificate (…). It was a mistake. I am sorry for it."

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ASF president Peter Knäbel explained that the decision to omit Xhaka from the next four Nations League matches was made by mutual agreement during discussions between the player and football association leadership. The Nati assembled in Belek, Turkey, to prepare for fixtures against North Macedonia and Scotland, followed by matches against Slovenia and North Macedonia in October.

Overview of the Xhaka Legal and Athletic Inquiry Entity / Factor Details Subject Granit Xhaka (Sunderland midfielder, Swiss national team captain) Investigating Authority Lucerne Prosecutor’s Office (Switzerland) Potential Penalties Up to five years in prison or a financial penalty/fine up to 10.000 francs (suisses, 10.580 euros) au maximum Impact on Selection Misses the next four Nations League fixtures following mutual agreement with the ASF

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Clinical consultations help address specific contraindications, allergies, or underlying health concerns safely and legally. Anyone experiencing acute anxiety related to medical treatments should consult a qualified physician or mental health specialist for evidence-based support.

References

Blick: Investigative reporting on Granit Xhaka and Swiss legal procedures.

Swiss Football Association (ASF): Official communiqués regarding national team selection and player status.