Greens giant: Shane Lowry comes up clutch with the putter to lead Irish Open by four

Shane Lowry surged to a four-shot lead at the Irish Open after one-putting every green on the back nine for a third-round 65 at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Amid a presidential visit by Donald Trump, Lowry heads into Sunday’s final round chasing his first individual DP World Tour win since 2022.

Putts That Catch Fire on the Back Nine

Shane Lowry produced a putting exhibition on the homeward run in County Clare, recording nine single putts across the back nine to pull away from the chasing pack. He sits at 16-under-par with a 54-hole total of 194, holding a four-stroke advantage over Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen heading into Sunday’s final round.

The round began with immediate momentum when Lowry drained a 31-foot birdie putt on the first hole. Though a slip on the fourth hole cost him a bogey after overshooting the green from the weeds, Lowry steadied his card with consistent scrambling.

“I’m normally the one watching other people do it, so why not me sometimes? It’s nice, I’m seeing my lines well and starting the ball where I want and they’re going in and hopefully that stays that way for another 24 hours.” Donald Trump Visits Ireland for Diplomacy and Golf Amid Tight Security Shane Lowry, tournament leader

He added further birdies on the eighth, 10th, 12th, and 15th holes, while showing exceptional control under pressure. On the 18th hole, after a pulled drive struck a spectator and his second shot landed near the hospitality unit, Lowry chipped to eight feet and holed the putt to salvage a brilliant par save.

Helicopters, Air Force One, and a Surreal Scene at Doonbeg

The tournament played out against an extraordinary backdrop when US President Donald Trump arrived following a delegation transfer from Shannon Airport via Marine One. Air Force One flew over the course, prompting a brief delay for Lowry on the second hole as the helicopter blades echoed across the western Clare links.

Photo: The Irish Times

Trump purchased the Doonbeg property in 2014 and headed immediately for the 18th green to watch players finish.

“I guess that’s not the experience we’re used to in a way. I think it’s Air Force One’s maiden voyage, so that was pretty cool.” Rory McIlroy, defending champion, via RTÉ Sport

Chasing Pack and Disastrous Fortunes for McIlroy

While Lowry commanded the leaderboard, Jacob Skov Olesen applied intense pressure on the front nine. The Danish golfer landed an eagle on the par-five eighth hole to briefly share the lead at 12-under-par before finishing with a 66 to claim second place on his own, four shots behind.

Photo: bbc.com

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann also carded a 66 to move into third place at nine-under-par. Tom McKibbin led the remaining Irish contingent, carding a 68 to sit at seven-under-par in a tie for fourth place, while Liam Nolan shot a 68 to move to two-under-par.

Trump to Use Qatari-Donated Air Force One for Ireland Visit Despite Security Concerns

By contrast, Rory McIlroy stumbled to a 74, leaving him at two-over-par overall in 50th place after enduring two double-bogeys on his opening six holes.

Sunday’s Stakes for the 2009 Champion

For Lowry, a victory on Sunday would mark his first individual win on the DP World Tour since claiming the BMW PGA Championship in 2022. It would also add a professional Irish Open title to the amateur trophy he lifted 17 years ago at Baltray in 2009.

🚨 Jon Rahm ERUPTS at Irish Open! Rory & Shane Lowry Face NIGHTMARE