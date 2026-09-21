H. Moser expands digital offerings with new Streamliner OFF-GRID

H. Moser & Cie. has expanded its digital offerings with the Streamliner OFF-GRID, a US$4,900 analogue-digital timepiece. Developed with Sequent and featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the 42.6mm watch balances advanced travel and calendar features with a deliberately chill, distraction-free personality.

For enthusiasts accustomed to minimalist dials and traditional craftsmanship, the latest announcement from H. Moser & Cie. defies expectations. The Swiss watchmaker has historically built its reputation on stripping away complications, omitting logos, and questioning the norms of mechanical watch design. Yet, rather than trimming another element from a classic layout, the brand has chosen digital technology as its next canvas, introducing a timepiece that bridges high-end watchmaking and connected devices.

Calibre D10 and the Architecture of the Streamliner OFF-GRID

Inside the stainless steel architecture of the Streamliner collection sits a brand-new engine. Developed in partnership with Sequent, the Calibre D10 measures 32.5mm wide, 33.9mm long, and 6.9mm thick. Comprising 186 components, the movement operates at a frequency of 32,768 vibrations per second and achieves a stated accuracy of plus or minus 0.3 seconds per day.

The visual execution preserves the aesthetic heritage of the brand. The watch features a 42.6mm-wide and 14.4mm-thick case with a 120-metre water resistance rating. Buyers can choose between two versions: one pairing a blue PVD-treated steel case with a Blackor fumé sub-dial and white rubber strap, and another combining a black PVD case with a red fumé sub-dial and black strap.

The upper portion of the skeletonized dial houses an analogue display with a transparent lacquered logo, while the lower portion hosts a digital screen. Applied Super-LumiNova ceramic indices and filled hands complete the layout, all protected beneath a slightly domed sapphire crystal. A sapphire-equipped case back displays the Moser emblem.

Connected Features and the Purposeful OFF-GRID Mode

Unlike standard smartwatches demanding constant attention, the Streamliner OFF-GRID avoids app dependency and permanent smartphone integration. Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 connectivity is built in for iOS and Android compatibility, but the interface prioritizes utility without inundating the wearer with notification stacks.

Perpetual calendar and perpetual moon phase indicator updated every hour and programmed for the next 100 years.

Sunrise and sunset times calculated to an accuracy of 1 minute and 30 seconds, programmed for the next century.

GMT with a country selector covering all time zones.

Split-seconds chronograph measuring 1/100th of a second, plus a timer and vibrating alarm.

An OFF-GRID mode accessed via a 9 o’clock pusher, offering quick country selection and a dictionary covering ten words in 21 languages.

Power management scales according to usage. The battery delivers up to 12 months of reserve in time display-only mode, which drops to six months with combined active use, including 30 days of alarm function and one hour of chronograph use.

Pricing, Availability, and Market Positioning

Both colorways of the Streamliner OFF-GRID are limited to 1,000 pieces each. Priority ordering runs from September 21st, 2026, to September 23rd, 2026, for existing clients, while broader availability spans from September 24th to October 5th.

Photo: Fratello Watches

This pricing structure marks a deliberate departure for a manufacturer accustomed to higher price tiers. While still a premium luxury purchase, the accessible entry point positions the watch as a practical daily wearer for brand loyalists and a welcoming threshold for new clients.

Moser describes the release as a third way between mechanical watches and connected devices. Whether serving as a refreshing break from smartphone fatigue or an unconventional horological experiment, the Streamliner OFF-GRID demonstrates that high-end watchmaking can embrace digital tools on its own terms.