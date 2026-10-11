Holly Longdale and Clay Stone outline World of Warcraft: Forever

World of Warcraft: Forever is taking shape through a beta phase with the highest participation of which the team has record, as executive producer Holly Longdale and associate production director Clay Stone outline a development philosophy centered on horizontal progression, contained power jumps, and class identity, altertime.es reported.

Beta Participation and Server Infrastructure

The development team behind World of Warcraft: Forever has registered the highest participation in a WoW beta of which they have record. This influx of player data is actively shaping ongoing adjustments to core systems, particularly following early risks taken with the project’s visual overhaul. A new server infrastructure eliminates barriers between realms, letting players interact within the environment.

Feedback loops from the community remain central to the engineering pipeline. Developers are utilizing comments received to refine mechanics. That scale of engagement validates early architectural choices, even as the team addresses edge cases in world density and network latency.

Class Specializations and the Legacy of Season of Discovery

Blizzard aims to prevent class homogenization by giving individual specializations distinct utility rather than forcing every spec into a mandatory performance template. Specializations that were discarded by the community in the original game are receiving substantial mechanical overhauls, while more reliable specs see targeted, minimal adjustments.

This design constraint draws direct lessons from the aggressive experimentation seen during the Season of Discovery. While those earlier patches tested radical changes, Forever pulls back on extreme alterations to preserve fundamental class boundaries. Early racial adjustments that overreached have also been dialed back to maintain structural integrity across character builds.

Horizontal Progression and Contained Power Scaling

Horizontal progression in Forever focuses on expanding the world rather than inflating vertical gear metrics. The development roadmap introduces new zones, dungeons, raids, and quests alongside deep integration for professions and legacy systems.

New raids will grant incremental gear upgrades designed to keep power gaps narrow. By preventing massive gear inflation, older items and legacy dungeons retain long-term relevance. Stone noted that while the studio has not yet determined if or how partial gear resets might work in the long run, the immediate priority is preserving item value.

System Focus Design Objective Implementation Approach Class Balance Avoid homogenization Heavy reworks for non-viable specs; minimal touches for stable ones. Progression Horizontal expansion New zones, quests, and professional depth without massive stat inflation. Dungeons World integration XP tuning to balance instanced grinding with open-world exploration.

Camp System Expansion and Dungeon Experience Tuning

Player reception to the camp system has been positive. With the beta level cap restricted to 30, the full scope of crafting and advancement tied to camps remains partially gated, though Blizzard is already evaluating structural expansions for the feature.

Dungeons are designed to complement open-world exploration rather than replace it. Early beta metrics revealed that experience gains from instanced runs threatened to pull players entirely out of the leveling zones. In response, developers are lowering quest experience rewards inside dungeons while slightly increasing enemy combat difficulty to maintain a balanced pacing between outdoor questing and group instances.