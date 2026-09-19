Hollywood Park Mail Theft Arrest: Career Criminals Busted with 400 Stolen Letters, Guns, and Meth

Two individuals described by law enforcement as career criminals have been taken into custody following a high-stakes traffic stop in Hollywood Park that unraveled a massive mail theft operation. The arrests, which netted nearly 400 stolen parcels, counterfeit postal keys, firearms, and illegal narcotics, highlight a sophisticated local identity theft ring operating in the area.

The Hollywood Park Police Department launched the multi-faceted investigation on Sept. 15, when patrol officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle sporting stolen license plates in the 1000 block of North Loop 1604 East, according to Hoodline.

The Arrests and the Recovered Evidence

The initial traffic stop quickly escalated from a routine vehicle check into a major property and narcotics investigation. Officers identified the occupants as Sean Martinez, 37, and Skylar Carter, 33, both of whom were subsequently booked into the Bexar County Jail, as reported by Hoodline. Subsequent searches of the vehicle, a hotel room linked to the suspects, and Martinez’s residence uncovered an extensive cache of illicit goods.

Police reported recovering approximately 400 pieces of mail and parcels plundered from multiple addresses across Hollywood Park. Alongside the stolen correspondence, investigators seized counterfeit postal master keys, burglary tools, and vehicle diagnostic theft devices designed to compromise modern electronic locks.

Charges and Legal Stakes

Both suspects now face a battery of serious felony counts reflecting the breadth of the alleged operation. According to Hoodline, Sean Martinez faces drug possession, unlawful conduct involving mail keys and locks, mail theft-related offenses, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, while his total bond was fixed at $87,500.

Photo: hoodline.com

Skylar Carter confronts corresponding offenses such as unlawful conduct involving mail keys and locks, drug possession, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, with Hoodline noting her combined bond was set at $40,000. Authorities emphasize that these charges represent formal allegations and that the case has not yet been adjudicated in court.

Protecting Your Mail and What Comes Next

With identity theft and mail pillaging on the rise, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service advises residents to mitigate risks by promptly retrieving incoming letters and packages rather than leaving them unattended in mailboxes or on doorsteps for extended periods. Anyone who witnesses suspicious postal activity or believes they are a victim is urged to notify postal inspectors immediately.

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