Honda Shakes Up F1 Engine Leadership After Poor Start

Honda has restructured its Formula 1 engine leadership, appointing Yoichiro Fukao as Large Project Leader to steer its power-unit development ahead of upcoming 2027 regulatory shifts. The shakeup follows a challenging start to the manufacturer’s 2026 works partnership with Aston Martin, where the team currently sits 10th in the constructors’ championship.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Restructuring the Power Unit Program Amid Performance Deficits

Honda’s official return to Formula 1 has hit turbulence. Following a dominant title-winning era with Red Bull from 2021 through 2024, the Japanese manufacturer entered a 2026 works agreement with Aston Martin. But the tape tells a different story on track.

To stanch the bleeding, Honda announced that Yoichiro Fukao—previously the deputy leader of the project—will take over as Large Project Leader. Fukao steps in to replace Tetsushi Kakuda, who managed power-unit development through the difficult opening rounds of the campaign.

The Engineering Deficit and Energy Recovery Hurdles

The core of Honda’s struggles traces back to a nearly 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power mandated by current regulations. Energy recovery efficiency is paramount when batteries cycle through near-complete deployment and recharging multiple times per lap. At last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso was eliminated in Q1, finishing a staggering 2.2 seconds off the session’s fastest time.

While Honda introduced its first engine upgrade package at Zandvoort—with trackside general manager Shintaro Orihara noting a measured step forward—the performance gain was smaller than Aston Martin anticipated.

2026 Constructor Standing & Honda Partnership Metrics Team / Partner Constructors’ Standing Best Result Primary Bottleneck Aston Martin Honda 10th of 11 9th (Dutch GP) ICE & Electrical Deployment Deficit (~1s/lap) Red Bull Racing (Prior Era) 1st–4th (2021–24) Multiple Wins / Titles None (Engine Development Frozen)

Rebuilding Pains: The Cost of a Hiatus

Honda’s stuttering start is deeply tied to corporate decisions made years ago. When the company announced its withdrawal from F1 in October 2020, only a small engineering hub remained to service Red Bull through 2025, while the rest of the workforce was reassigned. Because development was frozen under F1 rules from 2021 to 2025, that skeleton crew remained competitive.

However, when Honda reversed course in May 2023 to commit to a 2026 return, it did not immediately recall its veteran championship-winning engineers. Instead, the project relied heavily on personnel with no prior Formula 1 experience. Only recently has Honda begun reintegrating its seasoned engineers into the development pipeline. For Alonso, this scenario bears a painful resemblance to his bruising 2015–2017 McLaren-Honda tenure.

Looking Ahead to 2027 Regulations

With further regulatory adjustments expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust framework early. By installing Fukao at the helm and pivoting its leadership structure, the manufacturer hopes to accelerate PU output and close the gap on rival power-unit suppliers. Whether these structural adjustments can salvage Aston Martin’s season—and convince Alonso to extend his illustrious career beyond his expiring contract—remains the defining storyline of the paddock.

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