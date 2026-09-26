Honor Magic9 Pro Max: Cinematic Microphone, Teleconverter, and Pricing

Honor is rounding out the specs for its upcoming smartphone lineup ahead of a September 28 release, confirming that the flagship Honor Magic9 Pro Max will feature a cinema-grade microphone and a specialized teleconverter system. Alongside the hardware teasers, company leadership has detailed pricing structures for the standard Magic9 tier in China, putting the base model starting at 6,499 CNY.

Hardware Teasers Highlight Audio and Optics

As the launch date approaches, Honor has steadily revealed functional details about the upper-tier Magic9 Pro Max. Company image innovator Han Han detailed how the new cinema-grade microphone captures dynamic audio across near and far fields, isolating sounds like wind rustling distant clothing or a nearby coffee machine. The device also integrates ARRI color technology to alter video processing.

In addition to advanced audio capture, the Magic9 Pro Max supports a dedicated teleconverter attachment. Official preview images show that mounting the telephoto glass leaves the primary and ultra-wide cameras unobstructed, though the physical length of the lens assembly may restrict the effective working area of those surrounding sensors.

Pricing Tiers and Market Comparisons

Honor CEO Li Jian outlined the cost for the standard Magic9 configuration equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which carries a regular retail price of 6,499 CNY, roughly equivalent to 850 euro or 968 US dollars. To mark the tenth anniversary of the Magic series, Honor is running an introductory promotion dropping the price to 5,999 CNY, or about 784 euro and 893 US dollars. Local government subsidies in China lower the barrier further to 5,499 CNY.

Rival Flagship Pricing Structure: Honor Magic9 (16GB/512GB, Anniversary Promo): 5,999 CNY

Vivo X500 (12GB/512GB): 5,999 CNY

Vivo X500 Pro (16GB/512GB): 7,999 CNY

Xiaomi 18 Pro: 7,999 CNY

Oppo Find X10: 6,499 CNY

Leaked Core Specifications and Battery Options

Industry leaks point to a powerful internal hardware sheet for the standard Magic9 model. Rumors indicate the phone will feature a 6.37-inch LTPS OLED display running at 1236 by 2664 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processing duties reportedly fall to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Camera leaks describe a 200-megapixel primary sensor utilizing a 1/1.4-inch footprint, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering a 3.5-fold optical zoom on a 1/1.56-inch sensor. A 55-megapixel selfie shooter rounds out the imaging hardware.

Powering the package is an 8,000mAh battery supporting 80-watt wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging. Speculation also points to an optional Super Edition carrying an 11,000mAh capacity. All details will become official when Honor hosts its launch event on September 28.