Houthi rebels launch drone strike in UAE again – Kairali News

Houthi rebels launch drone strike on UAE However, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the attempt had failed.
The Ministry of Defense said two ballistic missiles fired by Houthis aimed at the UAE had been destroyed by its air defense force.
The ministry confirmed that there were no casualties in the attack. The ministry said in a statement that the UAE was fully prepared to face any threats.
