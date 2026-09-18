How BRICS Ties Help ASEAN Boost Economic and Diplomatic Diversity

Southeast Asia’s strategic engagement with the BRICS bloc offers member states a vital avenue to diversify their economic and diplomatic portfolios amid a shifting global geopolitical landscape, according to international relations analysts. While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations remains an independent regional organization, several individual member countries maintain active ties with the emerging-market grouping. Indonesia holds full membership in BRICS, while Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam participate as official partner countries.
As major economies grapple with rising protectionism and tariff threats, middle powers in Southeast Asia are leveraging their positions to reinforce regional unity and amplify the collective voice of the Global South in international governance.
Bridging Regional Frameworks and Global Geo-Economics
The integration of four Southeast Asian nations into the BRICS architecture serves to strengthen, rather than dilute, the foundational principle of ASEAN centrality. Analysts note that these nations draw directly on their decades of diplomatic experience within ASEAN to operate as influential players on a broader stage.
“BRICS has immense potential as a credible constellation of middle powers to play the role of a good international citizen in balancing self-interest with respect for global commons,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore. By engaging with BRICS, he adds, ASEAN’s middle powers reaffirm their core role in shaping international security and economic frameworks.
Echoing this perspective, Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian, chairman of BRICS International Malaysia, emphasizes the distinct operational nature of the two entities. While ASEAN functions as a geographically defined, treaty-based regional organization dedicated to maintaining peace, stability, and integration, BRICS operates as a flexible geo-economic caucus uniting premier economies of the Global South.
“ASEAN member states view BRICS as a complementary, multivector megaphone to influence the global economic order,” Jaziri noted, stressing that the expansion into Southeast Asia elevates the region’s strategic relevance without establishing a competing regional security bloc.
Navigating Trade Pressures and Multilateralism
Economic pragmatism underpins much of Southeast Asia’s growing alignment with BRICS. Platforms within the bloc provide expanded markets for regional exporters, acting as a crucial buffer against external trade shocks. During recent deliberations, including the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, leaders addressed mounting concerns over unilateral tariff measures that distort international commerce.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored his administration’s dedication to revitalizing multilateralism. In statements following the summit, he highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to promoting synergy among Global South countries to foster an inclusive global governance system and secure sustainable economic growth.
Similarly, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pointed to BRICS as a principled force capable of shaping a just international order. Serving as the rotating chair of ASEAN, Malaysia has voiced support for BRICS initiatives targeting inclusive growth, fairer trade, and responsible artificial intelligence governance.
Following proposals from Washington regarding tariff adjustments tied to BRICS alignment, nations like Indonesia have had to carefully balance their sovereign economic strategies while seeking clarifications from the United States regarding definitions of policy alignment.
Complementary Trajectories for Asia’s Future
The structural overlap between ASEAN and BRICS extends beyond individual country memberships. Three core BRICS nations—China, India, and Russia—already serve as full dialogue partners of ASEAN. Analysts suggest this dual engagement creates exceptional compatibility between the two multilateral collectives.
Aleksius Jemadu, an international relations lecturer at Pelita Harapan University in Indonesia, points out that both blocs share a common objective in reviving the spirit of multilateralism, particularly within global trade networks. To maximize these advantages, researchers such as Muhammad Habib Abiyan Dzakwan at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Indonesia emphasize the necessity for ASEAN member states within BRICS to maintain close coordination, ensuring they effectively promote regional best practices on the international stage.
As Southeast Asian nations continue to calibrate their foreign policies in an era of heightened economic nationalism, the intersection of ASEAN centrality and BRICS partnership offers a tested playbook for middle powers aiming to safeguard stability while securing sustainable growth.
How do you view the balance between regional blocs and global trade alliances? Share your thoughts in the comments below.