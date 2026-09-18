How BRICS Ties Help ASEAN Boost Economic and Diplomatic Diversity

Southeast Asia’s strategic engagement with the BRICS bloc offers member states a vital avenue to diversify their economic and diplomatic portfolios amid a shifting global geopolitical landscape, according to international relations analysts. While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations remains an independent regional organization, several individual member countries maintain active ties with the emerging-market grouping. Indonesia holds full membership in BRICS, while Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam participate as official partner countries. As major economies grapple with rising protectionism and tariff threats, middle powers in Southeast Asia are leveraging their positions to reinforce regional unity and amplify the collective voice of the Global South in international governance.

Bridging Regional Frameworks and Global Geo-Economics The integration of four Southeast Asian nations into the BRICS architecture serves to strengthen, rather than dilute, the foundational principle of ASEAN centrality. Analysts note that these nations draw directly on their decades of diplomatic experience within ASEAN to operate as influential players on a broader stage. Photo: epaper.chinadaily.com.cn “BRICS has immense potential as a credible constellation of middle powers to play the role of a good international citizen in balancing self-interest with respect for global commons,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore. By engaging with BRICS, he adds, ASEAN’s middle powers reaffirm their core role in shaping international security and economic frameworks. View this post on Instagram about brics ties help asean, BRICS ASEAN From Instagram — related to brics ties help asean, BRICS ASEAN Echoing this perspective, Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian, chairman of BRICS International Malaysia, emphasizes the distinct operational nature of the two entities. While ASEAN functions as a geographically defined, treaty-based regional organization dedicated to maintaining peace, stability, and integration, BRICS operates as a flexible geo-economic caucus uniting premier economies of the Global South. “ASEAN member states view BRICS as a complementary, multivector megaphone to influence the global economic order,” Jaziri noted, stressing that the expansion into Southeast Asia elevates the region’s strategic relevance without establishing a competing regional security bloc.

Navigating Trade Pressures and Multilateralism Economic pragmatism underpins much of Southeast Asia’s growing alignment with BRICS. Platforms within the bloc provide expanded markets for regional exporters, acting as a crucial buffer against external trade shocks. During recent deliberations, including the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, leaders addressed mounting concerns over unilateral tariff measures that distort international commerce. Photo: global.chinadaily.com.cn Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored his administration’s dedication to revitalizing multilateralism. In statements following the summit, he highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to promoting synergy among Global South countries to foster an inclusive global governance system and secure sustainable economic growth. Similarly, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pointed to BRICS as a principled force capable of shaping a just international order. Serving as the rotating chair of ASEAN, Malaysia has voiced support for BRICS initiatives targeting inclusive growth, fairer trade, and responsible artificial intelligence governance. Following proposals from Washington regarding tariff adjustments tied to BRICS alignment, nations like Indonesia have had to carefully balance their sovereign economic strategies while seeking clarifications from the United States regarding definitions of policy alignment.