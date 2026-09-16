How Drew Petzing Can Revitalize the Detroit Lions Offense

The Detroit Lions made a splash this offseason by hiring Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator, tasking the assistant with steering a talent-rich unit back on track after an uneven 2025 campaign.

Untangling the 2025 Arizona Offense and the Run Game Pivot

Evaluating Petzing requires separating scheme from circumstance. During his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals, Petzing directed top-10 ground attacks in both 2023 and 2024, anchored by consistent production from running back James Conner. However, the 2025 season told a different story. Injuries ravaged the Cardinals’ backfield, sidelining Conner alongside reserves Trey Benson and Bam Knight, which dragged the unit’s overall statistical output down significantly.

For Detroit, the marriage looks promising on paper because success under Dan Campbell has often hinged on the ground game. When running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery function at full throttle, the entire offense hums. Yet, a subtle philosophical shift awaits the Lions on film. While Detroit traditionally leans into a zone-blocking run scheme, Petzing’s background in Arizona heavily favored gap schemes. Fans should expect to see unique wrinkles, such as pulling guards across formations, designed to spring Gibbs and Montgomery into open space.

Personnel Usage and the Evolution of Multiple-Tight-End Sets

Personnel groupings offer another clear window into how Petzing intends to deploy Detroit’s roster.

This heavy personnel usage maps cleanly onto the Lions’ existing tendencies. Detroit ranked second across the league in 12 personnel usage, though they landed 18th in 13 personnel. Adapting to Petzing’s preferences will require some roster adjustments. With Dan Skipper having retired, the front office faces the task of identifying a reliable new swing tackle while potentially adding a third tight end capable of executing the scheme’s blocking and receiving demands.

Parallels to Ben Johnson and the Play-Action Identity

Lions fans watching Petzing’s debut will notice familiar tactical footprints. Petzing shares a close personal bond with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, dating back to their shared time on the coaching staff at Boston College, where Petzing even served as a groomsman in Johnson’s wedding. That interpersonal connection translates directly to the clipboard.

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Both coordinators excel at building offenses around a punishing run game and maximizing the talents of dynamic, improvisational quarterbacks. While Johnson famously unlocked Jared Goff’s peak efficiency in Detroit, Petzing previously worked with Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams.