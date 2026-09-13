How Jensen Huang Gives Brutal Feedback to Departing Nvidia Founders

As Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) commands a market valuation topping $5 trillion amid the global artificial intelligence boom, CEO Jensen Huang’s unique management philosophy faces renewed scrutiny. Departing employees launching startups like Flexion Robotics and INT21 reveal that Huang offers uncompromising, direct critiques—comparing his leadership style to that of a strict Taiwanese parent.

The Bottom Line

Uncompromising Retention: Nvidia’s fiscal year 2025 overall turnover sat at a remarkably low 2.5%, anchored by intense leadership expectations and massive equity incentives.

Nvidia’s fiscal year 2025 overall turnover sat at a remarkably low 2.5%, anchored by intense leadership expectations and massive equity incentives. Direct Startup Mentorship: Departing founders, including those from Flexion Robotics and INT21, report that Huang offers rigorous, personal feedback rather than corporate platitudes.

Departing founders, including those from Flexion Robotics and INT21, report that Huang offers rigorous, personal feedback rather than corporate platitudes. Explosive Growth: The chipmaker reported record quarterly revenue of $81.6 billion, representing an 85% year-over-year increase driven primarily by high-performance data center infrastructure.

Unvarnished Feedback for Departing Founders

When engineers David Hoeller and Nikita Rudin prepared to leave Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2024 to found Flexion Robotics, they dialed into a late-night call from Munich to brief their chief executive. The duo wanted freedom to commercialize robotics simulation technology after helping stage a high-profile humanoids demo. Huang did not block their exit, but he did target their proposed startup name.

“He told us that the name was bad, and that we had to change it,” Rudin said, noting that they dropped the moniker “Checkpoint” following Huang’s blunt assessment. Beyond branding critiques, Huang warned the founders about the immense operational hurdles ahead. Flexion’s journey eventually secured more than $57 million in total funding, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) participating directly as an investor in the Zurich-based enterprise.

Managing Through Discomfort and High Expectations

For former employees walking away from substantial equity, Huang’s counsel often blends operational critique with personal assessment. Bing Xu left the chip giant earlier this year after Nvidia acquired his initial startup in 2024, choosing to launch INT21 to build AI-driven chip software. Before Xu departed, Huang spent two hours reviewing his workflow and attempting to convince him to stay.

According to Xu, Huang pinpointed communication as a major vulnerability, noting that assuming technical consensus among peers would limit his achievements. “This is the most honest feedback I had in the past 10 years about myself,” Xu stated. At the same time, Huang urged Xu to prioritize health and rest while managing elevated blood pressure, demonstrating a complex dynamic of intense professional pressure paired with personal concern.

The Cultural Engine Behind Record Financial Metrics

Huang has openly described his leadership approach as a form of “torture,” drawing parallels to strict parenting styles where performance standards remain perpetually elevated. Speaking with Singapore-based news channel CNA, Huang explained that immediate, unvarnished feedback forms the core of Nvidia’s corporate edge. This operational intensity contrasts with a remarkably sticky workforce; two in five Nvidia employees have remained with the firm for five years or longer.

Photo: fortune.com

Financial & Operational Metric Reported Figure YoY Change / Context Quarterly Revenue $81.6 Billion Up 85% YoY Data Center Revenue $75.2 Billion Up 92% YoY Annual Employee Turnover 2.5% (FY 2025) Source: Nvidia Sustainability Report Estimated CEO Net Worth $178 Billion Driven by Nvidia Equity Holdings

This high-pressure framework operates in tandem with relentless executive commitment. The 63-year-old billionaire works seven days a week, driven by an enduring anxiety that the company he cofounded at a Denny’s booth in 1993 could fail at any moment. As data center revenue climbed 92% year over year to reach $75.2 billion, the results validate an aggressive corporate culture shared by other industry leaders.

Rival executives have echoed the sentiment that rapid enterprise growth requires embracing friction rather than avoiding it. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su previously advised engineering graduates to run directly toward the most complex challenges to accelerate professional development. Similarly, the late Steve Jobs famously argued that an executive’s primary obligation involves maintaining uncompromising standards rather than keeping operations easy for staff.

Market Implications and Future Trajectory

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.