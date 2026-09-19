How to watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma online from anywhere

Fans eager to catch Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma in his new off-the-field entertainment venture, Family Full House With Rohit Sharma, debuting on Saturday, September 19, 2026, on Sony LIV and the Sony Network, can stream the game-format show online from anywhere using a reliable virtual private network like NordVPN if they are traveling outside India.

The Shift From the Pitch to the Studio Floor

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is stepping into a brand-new arena. Best known for racking up three ODI double centuries and leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Sharma is launching his debut television series. The premiere date of September 19 carries distinct personal significance for the athlete, marking the exact anniversary of his T20 International debut.

Sony is leaning heavily into Sharma’s outspoken persona and viral meme culture to capture family audiences. The network needed a fresh draw after Kapil Sharma departed for Netflix—a platform that also features comedian Samay Raina. Instead of tactical cricket analysis, viewers will see Sharma in his quirky “Shana” avatar, interacting with participants through casual games and challenges.

The show’s promotional trailers reveal a star-studded guest list for the opening episodes. Audiences can expect appearances from cricket figures like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Abhishek Nayar. Bollywood comic actor Kunal Khemu is also slated to appear to promote his upcoming movie Vibe, alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and digital influencer Jannat Zubair.

Streaming and Regional Access Protocols

In India, Family Full House With Rohit Sharma is broadcast exclusively across the Sony Network, with cord-cutters utilizing the Sony LIV streaming platform for live access and on-demand viewing. Subscription tiers inside India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, moving up to the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

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For international travelers facing geographical restrictions outside India, accessing regional streaming libraries requires routing traffic through a domestic server. Utilizing a verified service such as NordVPN allows users to connect to an Indian server location, bypassing regional geo-blocks to access the live stream on Sony LIV, provided they comply with the broadcaster’s terms and conditions.

The streaming infrastructure supporting Sony LIV spans a wide array of hardware. Supported endpoints include Android and iOS mobile devices running at least Android 4.4 or iOS 11.0, alongside modern desktop browsers like Safari 12.0+, Chrome 69.0+, Firefox 72.3626+, and Edge 86.0+. Living room setups are equally well-covered, with native app support for Android TV 5.1+, Apple TV tvOS 12.0+, and various Smart TV interfaces including LG webOS 4.x+, Samsung models from 2018 onward, and Sony Bravia units built in 2017 or later.

Global Availability and International Platforms

While Sony LIV operates internationally in regions including the United States—where it is accessible via Sling TV packages like Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex—alongside availability in the UK, Canada, and Australia, broadcast rights for this specific entertainment format remain restricted at launch.

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International viewers outside of India who want to tune in to the premiere must rely on virtual private network tunneling to access their domestic Indian subscriptions securely while abroad.