Huntington Bancshares Lowers FY2027 EPS Forecast Amid Rising Deposit Costs and Loan Competition

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) lowered its fiscal 2027 earnings per share guidance to a range of $1.75 to $1.83 on September 16, 2026, citing persistent funding cost pressures and aggressive loan market competition. Despite strong organic growth and realized M&A synergies, elevated deposit expenses continue to compress short-term net interest margins.

The Bottom Line

Guidance Revision: Huntington Bancshares adjusted its fiscal 2027 EPS target to $1.75–$1.83.

Huntington Bancshares adjusted its fiscal 2027 EPS target to $1.75–$1.83. Margin Pressures: Total deposit costs climbed 70 basis points to 3.9% due to higher-for-longer short-term interest rates.

Total deposit costs climbed 70 basis points to 3.9% due to higher-for-longer short-term interest rates. Capital Deployment: The bank plans to expand its share repurchase program to $1.3 billion–$1.4 billion while maintaining an improving ROTCE target of 17% to 18%.

Unpacking the 2027 Guidance Downward Revision

When leadership initially set its multi-year targets in January 2026, the underlying macroeconomic assumptions factored in a more favorable trajectory for federal funds rates and subdued deposit churn. But the balance sheet tells a different story. The actual path of monetary policy included a 50-basis-point upward shift, directly driving total deposit costs from 3.2% up to 3.9% by August 2026.

Lending segments faced similar structural headwinds. In the auto lending portfolio, aggressive pricing strategies by competing institutions compressed spreads. Rather than chasing volume at unattractive risk-adjusted returns, Huntington intentionally pared back production. Total auto loans contracted from 160억2,000만 달러 in the first quarter to 155억 달러 in the second quarter. Commercial real estate (CRE) experienced a parallel contraction, dropping from 243억 달러 to 235억 달러 over the same period as private credit competitors accelerated early payoffs.

Huntington Bancshares: Portfolio and Profitability Metrics Metric / Portfolio Q1 Period Q2 Period Trajectory & Notes Auto Loan Balance 160억2,000만 달러 155억 달러 Reduced output due to tight spreads. Commercial Real Estate (CRE) 243억 달러 235억 달러 Accelerated prepayments from private credit competition. Total Deposit Costs 3.2% (Jan Forecast) 3.9% (Aug Actual) Up 70 basis points on shifting fed funds path. Projected ROTCE (FY 2027) 16.4% (FY 2025 Actual) 17% – 18% Steadily improving capital returns.

Organic Momentum and M&A Integration Defend the Core

Even with margin compression clouding near-term earnings, the institution continues to outpace its peers in core customer acquisition. Organic average loan growth ran at an annualized rate of 7.6% between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026, comfortably beating the peer median of 3.1%. Deposit growth over the same window hit 4.1%, leaving the peer median of 0.5% far behind. Fee income also advanced significantly, with 12-month trailing non-interest income climbing 30% year-over-year to reach 26억7,700만 달러 by mid-2026.

Acquisition synergies continue to track ahead of schedule. Cost savings from the Cadence Bank deal are slated to hit their full annualized run-rate of 3억6,500만 달러 by the final quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, Veritex integration savings of 7,000만 달러 were fully captured by the second quarter of 2026. Revenue synergies are also beating original modeling. Management now expects post-2028 annual revenue alignment to surpass expectations, up from the initial target.

Capital Allocation and Valuation Realities

Share repurchases are now programmed to scale between 13억 and 14억 달러. Tangible common book value per share continues to climb from its 2025 base of $9.89, while return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) tracks toward an 18% ceiling by fiscal 2027.

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