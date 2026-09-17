iOS 27 Siri AI Review: 125 Tests Put Apple’s New Assistant to the Test

Apple began rolling out Siri AI in beta on September 14, 2026, alongside iOS 27, giving supported iPhones a rebuilt assistant that can understand personal context, process onscreen content, and execute actions across applications. Testing by veteran tech evaluators reveals how the new assistant handles complex cross-app workflows.

The Shift From Simple Commands to Contextual Awareness

Siri has spent years functioning primarily as an assistant designated for basic utility tasks like setting timers. Apple now wants it to understand your life. According to TechRepublic, the release follows months of testing, including a public beta cycle that gave users an early look at the rebuilt architecture.

The bigger change isn’t simply that Siri can answer more questions. Apple is trying to turn it into an assistant that understands what you are doing and can act on that information.

Parsing Personal Context Across Apple Frameworks

Without requiring you to recall storage locations, Siri AI pulls data using personal context drawn from Calendar, Mail, Photos, Messages, and other available platforms. Apple provides a concrete scenario where someone asks what a family member wanted to do during an upcoming visit. Siri locates the relevant message, finds a recipe previously sent by email, and adds the necessary ingredients to Reminders.

That capability makes personal context one of the biggest functional differences between Siri AI and the legacy assistant it replaces. Users no longer need to manually bridge data silos between independent applications.

Onscreen Understanding and Multimodal Camera Modes

You no longer need to explain everything you are looking at before asking Siri about it. Apple’s Siri AI support documentation confirms that the assistant can understand onscreen content, such as images and PDFs. You can pull up a photo of a meal, ask Siri what it is, find a recipe, and direct the assistant to add the ingredients to your shopping list.

This functionality integrates directly with hardware capabilities. Siri mode in the Camera app combines the assistant with Apple’s Visual Intelligence technology. By directing your camera toward an object, you enable Siri to provide answers, look up details, or recommend next steps based on what it sees. Apple outlines an example where pointing the camera at a restaurant bill allows Siri to help split it with friends through Apple Cash. Siri mode can also recognize information that can be turned into a custom pass for Apple Wallet.

Conversational Continuity and Cross-App Execution

Siri AI is engineered to maintain conversational context. You can ask follow-up questions without starting from scratch each time. Ask about a vacation destination, and you can continue by requesting activities, weather information, or other details. Siri combines personal context with up-to-date information from the web when answering follow-up queries. A dedicated Siri app saves these conversations and uses iCloud to privately sync that history across supported Apple devices.

Photo: techrepublic.com

Beyond conversational depth, Siri AI executes systemwide actions such as drafting an email or editing and sharing photos. Third-party support remains limited at launch, but Apple has confirmed additional integrations are rolling out. These include drafting emails in Microsoft Outlook, searching for assignments in Notability, and adding restaurant recommendations to Tripsy.

Broad World Knowledge and Hardware Requirements

Siri AI now features broad world knowledge, allowing it to retrieve current information directly from the web. Questions about travel, sports, hobbies, restaurants, and other topics elicit comprehensive answers and prompt contextual follow-up questions, replacing traditional static search result pages.

These capabilities require specific hardware infrastructure. The new assistant requires Apple Intelligence-compatible hardware, making device compatibility a crucial dividing line for users upgrading to iOS 27.