Isot Pepper Prices Surge in Şanlıurfa: Homemade Prices Hit 500 Lira per Kilo

The Rising Cost of Tradition in Şanlıurfa

Autumn in Şanlıurfa traditionally transforms local rooftops into vibrant expanses of deep crimson as families process raw red peppers into the region’s signature dark, smoky spice. According to reporting from Aksiyon, raw red peppers that previously cost 15 to 16 liras per kilogram have jumped to 34 to 35 liras this year. Consequently, home production has plummeted, forcing households to purchase the finished spice directly from local markets.

Local spice merchants note that the steep price of raw produce has fundamentally shifted local habits. Esnaf Fevzettin Catın explained the shift in market demand, stating, Geçen yılla oranla bu yıl isota rağbet biraz daha arttı. Geçen yıl herkes evinde isotunu yapıyordu, çarşıdan almıyordu. Bu yıl biberin fiyatı biraz yüksek olduğu için kimse artık evde yapamıyor, gelip bizlerden alıyor.

Quality, Craftsmanship, and Market Realities

The transition from raw pepper to finished isot is an intensive labor process traditionally managed by women across the region. Catın outlined the rigorous standards required for commercial preparation, noting, Biberlerimiz zeytinyağı ile yağlanmış, tuzu çok azdır. İçinde kesinlikle tohum yoktur ve bozulma da olmuyor. This careful processing justifies the 500-lira price tag for consumers seeking authentic, ready-made artisanal batches rather than tackling inflated raw material costs at home.

Despite the domestic price spike, international enthusiasts continue to clear local shelves during their visits to the region. Ferit Aktürk, a traveler visiting from Germany, highlighted the enduring appeal of the regional delicacy despite economic pressures, noting, Buradan aldığımız isot ve diğer baharatların tadı gerçekten çok mükemmel. Fiyatta geçen yılla oranla çok büyük bir fark görmedim. Onun için poşetlerimizi doldurduk. Taşıyamayacağımız kadar çok aldık. Aktürk added that the purchases serve a specific culinary purpose back home: Çiğ köfteyi gerçekten çok sevdiğimiz için baharatlarımızı, isotumuzu bir dahaki gelişimize yetecek kadar alıyoruz.

Preserving an Intangible Culinary Heritage

Yet, the deep cultural attachment to isot remains resilient. Whether purchased in modest quantities by local families or packed into suitcases bound for Europe, the dark spice continues to anchor Şanlıurfa’s identity as a global capital of flavor.