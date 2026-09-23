Israel Slams Macron Over UN Remarks Denying Hamas Activity In West Bank

Netanyahu Slams Macron’s UN General Assembly Remarks on West Bank as Grotesque

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has issued a scathing rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron, characterizing his recent United Nations General Assembly address regarding the West Bank as staggeringly absurd. The diplomatic clash erupted following a speech in New York where the French leader criticized Israeli actions in the occupied territory and asserted that Hamas has never struck in the West Bank.

The Diplomatic Flashpoint at the United Nations General Assembly

The friction centers on statements made by Emmanuel Macron during the high-level UN gathering in New York. The French president strongly deplored the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza while simultaneously pivoting to critique the daily reality in the West Bank.

“Look at what is happening in West Bank, where there are violations every day. In the name of what? Hamas has never struck in the West Bank. This every day makes it more impossible to achieve respect for the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to exist,” Macron stated during his address to the world body.

Those specific remarks triggered an immediate and furious response from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Rejecting the notion that the territory is insulated from militant activity, the Israeli administration pointed to ongoing violence and recent casualties to counter the French assessment.

Israeli Rebuttal and On-the-Ground Realities in Judea and Samaria

They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria.”

To substantiate its position, Netanyahu’s office highlighted the shooting death of an Israeli settler who also held French citizenship, an attack that occurred on Sunday just on the eve of Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that troops subsequently tracked down and arrested the Palestinian gunman at a hospital before raiding his home village. Meanwhile, domestic political pressures within Israel have intensified, with a government minister publicly calling for the gunman’s execution under a newly proposed legal framework.

Photo: rte.ie

Tensions in the region are further inflamed by frequent clashes involving extremist Israeli settlers. United Nations monitors have documented an average of roughly six settler-related violent incidents targeting Palestinians or their property daily throughout the year, compounding the volatile security landscape overseen by the Palestinian Authority in major urban areas.

Diplomatic ties between Netanyahu and Macron have long been strained. France played a leading role among Western nations during the previous year’s UN General Assembly by pushing for the formal recognition of a Palestinian state. Furthermore, Paris recently joined London in implementing targeted economic sanctions against products originating from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, actions that have continually tested bilateral relations.