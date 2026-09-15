Israel Threatens to Revoke Citizenship of ‘NAZA’ Documentary Directors

Oscar-winning Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor are facing threats of citizenship revocation from Israel’s culture minister following the Venice Film Festival premiere of their documentary NAZA. International film festival directors and industry heavyweights have swiftly rallied behind the filmmakers, condemning government intimidation.

The Bottom Line The Catalyst: Directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor face state threats of citizenship revocation after their documentary NAZA debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor face state threats of citizenship revocation after their documentary NAZA debuted at the Venice Film Festival. The Subject: Produced by the Guardian, the 80-minute film examines AI-powered military targeting systems in Gaza through interviews with 24 Israeli soldiers and intelligence officers.

Produced by the Guardian, the 80-minute film examines AI-powered military targeting systems in Gaza through interviews with 24 Israeli soldiers and intelligence officers. The Backlash: International festival leadership from Telluride, Locarno, Berlin, and San Sebastián have forcefully condemned the threats, defending artistic and journalistic freedom.

Venice Triumph Meets Ministerial Backlash

Fresh off a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation and a special jury prize win at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, the creative team behind NAZA found themselves at the center of a political firestorm. The 80-minute documentary, produced by the Guardian, focuses on the acronym used by Israeli intelligence to project civilian casualties in Gaza airstrikes. It draws on testimonies from 24 military and intelligence personnel detailing AI-guided targeting systems. These findings build upon reporting published between 2023 and 2025 by the Guardian, Local Call, and the Israeli-Palestinian outlet +972 Magazine.

By Sunday, the fallout was immediate. Israel’s culture minister, Miki Zohar, took to social media to denounce the creators. Zohar accused the directors on X of being willing to “harm their homeland in order to receive applause from antisemites around the world,” adding, “I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for treason against the state.”

Global Festival Directors Draw a Line in the Sand

The threats triggered a wave of cross-border solidarity from festival directors who view the assault on these filmmakers as a direct attack on documentary journalism itself.

Julie Huntsinger, artistic director of the Telluride Film Festival—widely regarded as the foremost Oscars launchpad—voiced sharp outrage over the ministerial statements. “Documentary film-makers are among the best long-form journalists working and critical to our understanding of the world,” Huntsinger noted. “To even threaten their citizenship standing is unacceptable. This should be condemned by any thinking human.”

That sentiment echoed across the European circuit. Leadership at the Locarno Film Festival issued a joint statement standing “firmly in support of film-makers’ right to pursue difficult and urgent subjects without fear of reprisal,” emphasizing that artistic freedom forms the bedrock of critical cinematic dialogue. Meanwhile, Berlin International Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle reinforced that stance, stating, “Artists must be free to critically examine the world. Films can provoke discussion, disagreement and criticism, but in a democratic society, the response to art must be dialogue and scrutiny, not intimidation or punishment by the state.”

International Screening Circuit and Historical Precedents

The controversy surrounds a creative duo intimately familiar with high-stakes political filmmaking. Abraham and Szor previously won the documentary Oscar in 2025 for No Other Land, a feature exploring Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, which they co-directed alongside Palestinian filmmakers Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal. Following that victory, Abraham’s family home was targeted by a right-wing mob, a safety ordeal the director acknowledged left deep personal scars.

Directors Yuval Abraham And Rachel Szor Hold Venice Presser For Documentary "Naza" | AA1F

Despite the current threats, NAZA is pressing forward with an international festival rollout. Following its Bologna screening, the film heads to the San Sebastián Film Festival, where organizers issued a statement affirming that the documentary “exposes the systematic genocide of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government” and declaring solidarity with both the creators and the Palestinian populace. A North American premiere is subsequently scheduled for later this month at the New York Film Festival.

Key Milestones for NAZA and Its Filmmakers Event / Milestone Location / Festival Details World Premiere & Win Venice Film Festival Won special jury prize after a record 25-minute standing ovation. Ministerial Reaction Israel Culture Minister Miki Zohar threatened citizenship revocation. Upcoming Screenings Bologna, San Sebastián, New York Set for immediate European festival stops and a North American debut.

The Broader Cultural Stakes for International Cinema

The tension surrounding NAZA highlights a recurring friction point where investigative non-fiction cinema intersects with state-level geopolitics. When institutional pressures mount against festival entries, the operational calculus for international curators changes. Festivals increasingly find themselves acting as vital safe-harbors for journalists and documentarians whose work challenges state narratives.

Photo: newsafrican.com

As the film prepares for its upcoming North American showcases, the international film community watches closely to see how institutional protections hold up against escalating political retaliation. For cultural critics and industry observers, the core question remains whether global solidarity can successfully insulate artists from state-backed intimidation as documentary subjects grow increasingly perilous.