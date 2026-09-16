Italy Tax Amnesty Proposal for 2026-2027 Preventive Agreement Returns to Senate

As the autumn tax season approaches, the Italian Senate is reviewing a legislative proposal by Senator Massimo Garavaglia to extend the special tax settlement associated with the two-year preventative concordat (CPB) for 2026/2027 to all participating VAT number holders, injecting fresh debate into corporate tax planning ahead of the November 2 deadline.

The Bottom Line Deadline Pressure: The primary filing window for the 2026/2027 CPB closes on November 2, creating severe operational friction as parliament debates retroactive settlement expansions.

The primary filing window for the 2026/2027 CPB closes on November 2, creating severe operational friction as parliament debates retroactive settlement expansions. Settlement Scope: Current rules under Omnibus decree no. 148/2026 restrict the 2020-2023 tax amnesty strictly to prior 2024/2025 pact renewals, shutting out first-time applicants.

Current rules under Omnibus decree no. 148/2026 restrict the 2020-2023 tax amnesty strictly to prior 2024/2025 pact renewals, shutting out first-time applicants. Fiscal Mechanics: Proposed adjustments leverage sliding-scale ISA reliability scores, applying flat-tax rates between 10% and 15% to regularize past liabilities.

Legislative Mechanics and the Current Senate Debate

The Concordato Preventivo Biennale remains the defining structural anchor of Italy’s autumn fiscal calendar. Taxpayers managing independent professional practices and corporate entities face a strict window to lock in their tax obligations for the upcoming two-year cycle. But the debate in Rome has shifted toward how past fiscal irregularities are treated for those stepping into compliance.

Under the framework established by the Omnibus corrective decree no. 148/2026, a specialized tax settlement allows businesses to shield tax years running from 2020 through 2023. By paying a reduced substitute flat tax mapped against standardized reliability indicators, participants effectively insulate themselves from standard audits by the Agenzia delle Entrate. Here is the math: the structure relies entirely on a sliding scale tied to official Synthetic Reliability Indices (ISA).

The Structural Divide Between Renewals and New Entrants

Right now, the balance sheet tells a different story depending on a firm’s historical participation. Article 29 of legislative decree no. 148/2026 confines the current sanatoria exclusively to taxpayers renewing agreements originally signed for the 2024/2025 period. First-time adopters stepping into the CPB for 2026/2027 receive no statutory discount on past irregularities.

To bridge this gap, the Senate resumed discussions on a specific legislative bill presented by Senator Massimo Garavaglia. Scheduled for examination starting September 15, the text aims to open the subsidized settlement mechanism to all VAT number holders who formalize their adherence to the 2026/2027 agreement.

Tax Calibration Across Reliability Tiers

The mechanism outlined in the Senate proposal mirrors frameworks applied in prior tax periods. It targets taxpayers utilizing ISA metrics who formalize their CPB adherence for the 2026-2027 cycle, covering past tax periods from 2020 to 2024 through substitute taxes replacing standard income levies and regional production taxes (IRAP).

ISA Reliability Scores and Corresponding Flat Tax Rates for CPB Settlement ISA Score Range Taxable Base Increment Substitute Flat Tax Rate Score = 10 5% 10% (Score ≥ 8) 8 ≤ Score < 10 10% 10% (Score ≥ 8) 6 ≤ Score < 8 20% 12% 4 ≤ Score < 6 30% 15% (Score < 6) 3 ≤ Score < 4 40% 15% (Score < 6) Score < 3 50% 15% (Score < 6)

For IRAP purposes, the taxable base uses the net production value incremented by identical ISA-linked percentages, taxed at a flat rate of 3.9%. Furthermore, the proposal retains a 30% reduction on rates for the COVID-19 impacted tax years of 2020 and 2021.

Operational Risks and the November Deadline Trap

While expanding the amnesty provides a strong incentive for compliance, the timeline introduces clear execution risk. With the final adhesion deadline locked for November 2—automatically shifted from October 31 as it falls on a Saturday—parliamentary amendments arriving deep into the autumn window create significant friction for tax professionals.

Voluntary Assisted Return in Italy: The 2026 €615 Lawyer Proposal

Practitioners managing corporate accounts face the hazard of shifting parameters mid-campaign. When rules evolve while advisory firms are actively running profitability models for clients, strategic forecasting becomes exceptionally complex. Navigating this regulatory volatility requires careful evaluation of whether to commit to the concordat ahead of potential legislative surprises.

Market Outlook and Professional Advisory Constraints

Ultimately, the ongoing debate in the Senate underscores the delicate calibration required when balancing state tax collection targets with taxpayer compliance incentives. If the legislature broadens the settlement framework before the November deadline, thousands of firms may re-evaluate their risk exposure. If not, the structural divide between early adopters and new entrants remains firmly in place.