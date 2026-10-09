Jackie Chan attends 2026 NBA China games with Beckham and Ma

Action and martial arts cinema icon Jackie Chan has captured public attention not through a new film release, but by appearing courtside at a 2026 NBA China basketball organization alongside former football star David Beckham and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

The Bottom Line

Jackie Chan attended the 2026 NBA China games sitting courtside at age 72, having celebrated his birthday on April 7.

The martial arts and comedy star was seen alongside former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

The public appearance by figures across sports, film, and tech drew attention from fans.

Jackie Chan Appears at 2026 NBA China Games

Jackie Chan, globally recognized for merging martial arts with comedy across an extensive cinematic career, was spotted among the notable attendees at the 2026 NBA China matches. The actor, born on April 7, 1954, marked his presence at 72 years of age while occupying a courtside seat for the sporting event. His appearance caught the specific interest of audiences who grew up watching his classic action films, transitioning from the silver screen to a major international sports arena.

Sharing the Courtside Row With David Beckham and Jack Ma

A prominent detail highlighted was the group surrounding the actor. Jackie Chan sat alongside David Beckham, the former English football star who played for clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, and Jack Ma, founder of the Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba. This gathering brought together three figures spanning cinema, professional sports, and global commerce, creating one of the notable moments of the organization.

Photo: Sözcü

Figure Primary Field Notable Association Jackie Chan Cinema / Martial Arts Action-Comedy Films David Beckham Professional Sports Manchester United, Real Madrid Jack Ma Business / Technology Alibaba

Public Reaction and Continuing Legacy

The action star’s appearance away from active film sets immediately drew the focus of his long-term followers. The event offered fans a glimpse of the actor outside his traditional movie projects, the convergence of high-profile personalities cemented the NBA China games as a crossover cultural hotspot for international media.