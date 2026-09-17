James Wiseman, Bruce Brown among veterans joining Knicks on Exhibit 9 deals

The New York Knicks have added a group of seasoned players to Exhibit 9 contracts ahead of training camp, according to the team. The signees include 2023 NBA champion Bruce Brown, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman, wings Ochai Agbaji and John Konchar, and center Drew Eubanks.

Knicks Sign Veteran Group to Exhibit 9 Contracts

The incoming veterans will compete through the upcoming training camp and preseason for a spot on the defending champions’ roster, as reported by NBC Sports.

Roster Battle and Salary Cap Realities

The reigning NBA champions enter training camp with 13 players holding guaranteed contracts, leaving two potential openings on the 15-man roster. However, filling both spots would push the franchise’s payroll into the second-apron tax bracket. According to Hoops Rumors, team owner James Dolan has maintained that he will not surpass the second-apron line, which acts as a de facto hard cap for the front office. Assuming no preseason trades occur and Dolan’s stance holds, Brown, Wiseman, Agbaji, Konchar, and Eubanks will essentially be battling for a single remaining roster spot.

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A similar strategy was employed by the organization a year ago, when Landry Shamet won a training camp battle before securing a regular rotation role during New York’s championship run, according to NBC Sports. Shamet subsequently signed a new four-year deal with the club earlier in the offseason, as noted by Hoops Rumors.

Background on the Training Camp Signees

The five veterans joining the team bring varying levels of past experience:

Photo: nbcsports.com

Bruce Brown: The 30-year-old guard appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range, per The New York Times. New York’s front office has reportedly tracked Brown as a target for a prolonged period.

The 30-year-old guard appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range, per The New York Times. New York’s front office has reportedly tracked Brown as a target for a prolonged period. James Wiseman: At 25, the center is the youngest member of the group. He played in four games for the Indiana Pacers last season, averaging 3.3 points and two rebounds, and has played sparingly since a November 2024 Achilles tear, according to The New York Times.

At 25, the center is the youngest member of the group. He played in four games for the Indiana Pacers last season, averaging 3.3 points and two rebounds, and has played sparingly since a November 2024 Achilles tear, according to The New York Times. Ochai Agbaji: The 26-year-old wing split time between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 5.1 points across 62 games, following a third-year stint in Toronto where he averaged 10.4 points.

The 26-year-old wing split time between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 5.1 points across 62 games, following a third-year stint in Toronto where he averaged 10.4 points. John Konchar: The 30-year-old guard averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last year across appearances with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

The 30-year-old guard averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last year across appearances with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. Drew Eubanks: The 29-year-old center averaged 5.2 points and three rebounds with the Sacramento Kings last season.

Understanding Exhibit 9 Agreements

An Exhibit 9 contract is a non-guaranteed deal that pays the league minimum and converts into a standard one-year minimum contract if a player makes the opening-day roster, as detailed by The New York Times. These deals can become fully guaranteed at any point prior to the league-wide guarantee deadline on January 10. Additionally, players signed under Exhibit 9 terms receive $15,000 protection if they are released due to a preseason injury, while the team is protected from certain salary obligations if the player cannot be converted into a two-way slot, according to Hoops Rumors.

Photo: newsweek.com

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