Japanese Yen Rises After Bessent Signals Expected BOJ Rate Hike

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The Japanese yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, August 31, following remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating his belief that Japanese authorities will implement measures to foster a firmer currency. According to Reuters and CNBC reporting from an interview during Group of 20 finance leaders’ meetings in Asheville, North Carolina, Bessent stated that he possesses information unavailable to the broader market and expects both the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan to pursue actions leading to a stronger yen.

Official Bank of Japan data showed the USD/JPY exchange rate hovering near 160.11 in the morning before shifting to approximately 159.57 by 5 p.m. Tokyo time, while other market tracking placed the dollar at 159.73 yen on Monday. Although numerical shifts near major psychological and policy thresholds can appear modest, they carry substantial weight for leveraged positions in global foreign exchange markets.

## Policy Expectations and the September Rate Watch

Bessent’s remarks significantly reinforced dominant market expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates as soon as its September 17–18 meeting. When CNBC asked Bessent during the Asheville G20 gathering whether his comments implied a forthcoming interest rate hike, he responded that he thinks the market is pricing that outcome in now.

These statements followed prior comments made on Sunday, when Bessent told Reuters that he expects Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to “do the right thing” on monetary policy to combat ongoing declines in the currency. Sources cited by Reuters indicate that the Japanese central bank is weighing a move as early as September and is considering a more aggressive pace of tightening than its previous rhythm of roughly two times per year, potentially shifting to quarterly rate increases. The central bank previously raised rates in June.

## Economic Pressures and Import Costs

The trajectory of the yen carries immediate domestic consequences for Japanese households and businesses. A weaker currency drives up the cost of imported fuel and food, fueling broader inflation and creating persistent challenges for policymakers. Conversely, a stronger currency helps alleviate those import pressures, though a rapid appreciation can reduce the converted home value of overseas earnings for Japanese exporters.

The persistent weakness of the currency has been attributed in part to the gradual pace of the Bank of Japan’s rate hikes, which has maintained a wide rate divergence between Japan and the United States. To combat downward pressure, Japan and the U.S. executed a rare joint yen-buying intervention on July 31 to prevent a severe selloff in the currency and in Japanese government bonds. However, Bessent noted to Reuters that he did not view recent currency fluctuations as disorderly, signaling that Washington is not currently inclined to join Tokyo in another direct market intervention.

## The Carry Trade and Unwinding Risks

Currency traders continually compare returns across international borders. For years, Japan’s exceptionally low interest rates encouraged investors to borrow yen and deploy those funds into higher-yielding assets elsewhere, a popular strategy known as the carry trade.

If the Bank of Japan raises borrowing costs while the Federal Reserve moves in the opposite direction, the yield advantage of holding U.S. dollars narrows. This shift makes the yen increasingly attractive, prompting market participants to rapidly unwind crowded positions. Because large numbers of investors often exit these positions simultaneously, the resulting currency movements can accelerate quickly.

Traders looking ahead will monitor whether the USD/JPY exchange rate sustains its position below the 160 threshold, alongside incoming Japanese inflation, wage, and spending data. Market participants will also evaluate future central bank guidance from Governor Ueda and policy signals from the Federal Reserve regarding the narrowing rate gap.