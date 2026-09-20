Jarvis Cocker and Garth Jennings Talk Pulp Documentary ‘What Do You Do for an Encore?

Premiering on MUBI on September 25, after a global theatrical screening, Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore? captures Pulp’s reunion tour. Directed by Garth Jennings and narrated by frontman Jarvis Cocker, the 90-minute documentary combines 20 live tracks with four decades of unseen archival material.

The Bottom Line The Release Schedule: The feature documentary hits theaters worldwide on September 24, followed by its streaming premiere on MUBI on September 25.

The feature documentary hits theaters worldwide on September 24, followed by its streaming premiere on MUBI on September 25. The Creative Force: Director Garth Jennings stepped in after initially reaching out to Cocker via text in 2022, eventually helming both the elaborate arena production and the film itself.

Director Garth Jennings stepped in after initially reaching out to Cocker via text in 2022, eventually helming both the elaborate arena production and the film itself. The Material: The project documents the live tour supporting More, the outfit’s first studio album in 24 years.

Capturing a Second Act Without the Pressure to Prove

When U.K. outfit Pulp returned to the stage for their second distinct comeback, they brought more than just nostalgia. They brought a lavish, highly theatrical arena production. That elaborate staging is now preserved in Garth Jennings‘ new feature-length documentary, Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore?

For Jennings, who previously directed films like Son of Rambow and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the project began on a whim in 2022. Hearing rumors of a reunion, he texted Jarvis Cocker to offer his services behind the camera. That simple exchange snowballed into directing the band’s live shows and crafting a deeply personal cinematic retrospective.

Jennings discovered an entirely different kind of energy during this run. “No one’s trying to prove themselves or kickstart something or reinvigorate something,” Jennings tells SPIN. “They’re doing it because they love it and the people want it.”

From Collapsed Financing to Collaborative Triumph

The road to the big screen was rarely straightforward. An initial attempt to film the reunion shows in 2023 collapsed when financing fell apart. Yet, the delay ultimately served the final product.

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The hiatus allowed Pulp to record More, their first studio album in 24 years. With a fresh slate of material, the concert production expanded in scope.

Jennings embraced this evolution, moving away from a standard concert recording to weave in four decades of archival footage. “We found some new financing and they came out with a new album, and the whole thing just became much better as a result of falling apart,” Jennings explains.

Theatrical Ambition and Collective Effervescence

The live production avoids standard rock-concert tropes in favor of grand theatricality. Cocker and Jennings designed a show featuring rising platforms, a string section, and sweeping visual cues.

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Project Element Detail Release Date Theaters: Sept. 24 | MUBI: Sept. 25 Director Garth Jennings Subject Tour Support tour for More (Pulp’s first album in 24 years) Runtime 90 minutes (featuring 20 songs and extensive archive footage)

Looking Beyond the Encore

With the tour concluded, the future of the band remains open-ended. Cocker refuses to sound the death knell for the group he founded as a teenager in Sheffield back in 1978.

As audiences settle into theaters and streaming queues to watch the documentary unfold, Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore? stands as a portrait of artists celebrating their legacy. Drop a comment below and let us know your favorite Pulp track and whether you will be catching the documentary on the big screen or streaming it at home!