Jemima Adams Verling Earns Ireland Debut for WXV Opener vs USA

Connacht back row Jemima Adams Verling will make her senior Ireland debut at blind-side flanker in Sunday’s WXV Global Series opener against the United States at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium. Head coach Scott Bemand named the 20-year-old in a pack featuring captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer.

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Tactical Blueprint and Selection Shifts

Head coach Scott Bemand has engineered four alterations from the side that secured a victory against Scotland in May, building a physical and experienced foundation. Adams Verling slots directly into blind-side flanker. She packs down alongside captain Erin King at open-side and Women’s Six Nations player of the championship Aoife Wafer at number eight, forming a dynamic unit designed to win the gain-line battle.

Up front, Niamh O’Dowd anchors the loosehead prop position following the retirement of Ellena Perry. She joins hooker Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang in a front-row trio. Meanwhile, in the second row, Dorothy Wall steps in to partner Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan, compensating for the absence of the injured Sam Monaghan.

Ireland Starting XV vs. United States (WXV Opener) Position Player Club / Province Full-back Stacey Flood Wings Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Robyn O’Connor Centres Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins Half-backs Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane Front Row Niamh O’Dowd, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang Second Row Dorothy Wall, Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan Back Row Jemima Adams Verling, Erin King (capt), Aoife Wafer Connacht / /

Pathway Success and Squad Integration

The twenty-year-old’s promotion is the direct result of standout performances across underage and regional structures. Adams Verling shone during the Under-18 Women’s Six Nations in 2024, last year’s U21 competition, and for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge. She played a pivotal role in Ireland’s successful U21 Women’s Six Nations campaign earlier this year, dotting down against both Wales and England.

Photo: rte.ie

She earned a spot in this year’s senior Six Nations matchday panels as an unused replacement, but Sunday marks her first official cap at Test level.

Global Series Roadmap Ahead

Sunday’s fixture at Tallaght Stadium represents a historic milestone as the first women’s rugby Test match hosted at the home of football team Shamrock Rovers, kicking off at 13:45 BST. Following the opening clash against the United States, Bemand’s squad transitions into a double-header against Japan.

Photo: bbc.com

That sequence begins in Galway on September 27 before shifting to Cork on October 3. The test window concludes in South Africa with fixtures scheduled in Cape Town on October 24 and 31. With seasoned operators like Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath, Eilís Cahill, Jane Clohessy, and try-scoring threat Brittany Hogan holding down the bench, Ireland possesses the requisite depth to navigate this international travel and match schedule.

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