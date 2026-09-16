Jimmy Mohamed Removed from France Télévisions Amid Accusations, Denies Violence in Public Response

France Télévisions had pulled the host from the lineup ahead of the autumn 2026 launch due to ongoing domestic violence investigations initiated by the Versailles judicial tribunal.

The Instagram Response and Fan Reactions

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Jimmy Mohamed shared screenshots of private messages sent by disappointed viewers on Instagram. One supporter wrote that the current broadcast—now hosted solo by Flavie Flament—lacked the quality and knowledge associated with the doctor’s previous tenure. Mohamed responded by posting, “I’m not going to show all the messages I keep receiving. But really, what a waste!”

A second shared message highlighted a household’s decision to stop watching the program entirely, pivoting instead to Silence, ça pousse !. Mohamed acknowledged the comment with a touch of humor, noting it mirrored remarks made by his own parents. Despite his removal from the afternoon health program on France 2, Mohamed continues his regular morning commentary duties on RTL, according to reporting by outlets like Le Parisien and Yahoo Actualités.

Origins of the Eviction and Legal Investigation

The structural shakeup at France Télévisions began in July 2026. The public broadcaster sidelined Mohamed after serious allegations emerged from his estranged wife, Souailla Mohamed. The Versailles judicial tribunal took the case on its own initiative over the summer following accusations made in December 2025. Although Souailla Mohamed—a trained midwife—did not formally file a criminal complaint, the Saint-Germain-en-Laye research brigade launched an official investigation into allegations of spousal violence.

During her initial public statements on social media, Souailla Mohamed accused her estranged husband of domestic abuse. She also challenged his public image as an advocate for healthy living, publishing photographs of the interior of a vehicle she attributed to him filled with discarded chocolate bar wrappers, crisp packets, frozen pizzas, and soda bottles.

Audience Impact and Replacement Leadership

The restructuring has impacted broadcast metrics. According to data reported by Le Parisien, Le Mag de la santé airs at 3:05 PM on France 2 and pulls an audience, translating to a market share. While stable, this marks a noticeable drop from the regular viewers and market share captured during the previous season.

Photo: us.headtopics.com

To fill the ongoing co-hosting vacancy alongside Flavie Flament, medical sexologist Dr. Gilbert Bou Jaoudé stepped into the rotation starting September 7, 2026. Meanwhile, Jimmy Mohamed maintains his public stance denying all allegations of violence, reacting selectively to the outpouring of audience feedback on digital channels.