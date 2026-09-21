Joby Completes First-Ever Fully Autonomous Flight Across the United States

Joby Aviation has completed the first-ever autonomous flight across the United States, marking a major engineering milestone for commercial and defense air logistics. The transcontinental journey covered 3,199 miles from California to North Carolina with zero manual control inputs from the onboard safety pilot, demonstrating advanced autonomous navigation in high-density airspace and severe weather environments.

Operating a converted Cessna Caravan equipped with autonomy technology, the aircraft executed autonomous taxiing, takeoffs, route navigation, and landings. According to Joby Aviation, the cross-country trip concluded in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, close to the historic site where the Wright brothers conducted their first powered flight in 1903.

As the aviation industry looks toward scalable unmanned operations, this multi-state demonstration highlights how automated flight technology can integrate into national airspace infrastructure while supporting commercial freight, medical distribution, and emergency response capabilities.

Transcontinental Route and Operational Milestones

The month-long 2026 Electric Skies tour’s eastbound leg served as a rigorous real-world test for the company’s autonomy stack, which was originally developed by Xwing before Joby acquired it in 2024. Throughout the route, the aircraft operated under remote supervision from Joby’s Autonomy Headquarters in California and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, at distances up to 2,323 miles away.

Photo: ir.jobyaviation.com

The journey featured several key operational stops across the country:

Concord, California (KCCR): The flight launched from Buchanan Field Airport, initiating the 3,199-mile transcontinental autonomous flight route (Business Wire).

The flight launched from Buchanan Field Airport, initiating the 3,199-mile transcontinental autonomous flight route (Business Wire). Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina (KSSC): The team demonstrated tactical defense readiness and simulated military flight operations.

The team demonstrated tactical defense readiness and simulated military flight operations. Outer Banks, North Carolina (KMQI): The journey concluded with an autonomous landing at Dare County Regional Airport.

During the flight, the system navigated high-altitude mountain terrain and autonomously rerouted around real-time thunderstorms without prior familiarity with the airports along the path.

Engineering Context and Future Applications

Company leadership emphasized the broader implications of the technology for connecting remote regions and enhancing disaster response. JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, stated that the journey offered a glimpse into a new era of aviation, noting that autonomy allows developers to “connect remote communities, deliver critical supplies, respond faster to disasters, support military operations, and keep pilots out of harm’s way.”

Photo: jobyaviation.com

Following its landing at Dare County Regional Airport, the aircraft executed a low pass near the First Flight Monument at Kitty Hawk. Beyond public showcases, the technology supports active state logistics initiatives, including North Carolina’s eLIFT-NC healthcare logistics program and airspace evaluation efforts with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Joby’s autonomy platform is backed by more than 400 flights and 800 automated flight hours across controlled and uncontrolled airspace. The system has also undergone evaluation in three major U.S. military exercises, including the Air Force’s Agile Flag readiness exercise.

We invite our readers to share their thoughts and perspectives on the future of autonomous aviation in the comments below.