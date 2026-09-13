John Malkovich Wins Best Actor at Venice Film Festival for “Wild Horse Nine

The 2026 Venice International Film Festival wrapped up this weekend by awarding the prestigious Golden Lion to Danish director May el-Toukhy for her historical drama Woman Unknown. El-Toukhy makes history as only the eighth woman to claim the festival’s top honor in its storied history, standing out in a competitive lineup that once again reignited industry-wide debates over gender parity in major European film competitions.

The Bottom Line The Top Prize: May el-Toukhy secured the Golden Lion for Woman Unknown, exploring post-WWII Denmark.

May el-Toukhy secured the Golden Lion for Woman Unknown, exploring post-WWII Denmark. Acting Honors: Mathilde Arcel took home the best actress prize for her leading performance, while John Malkovich earned the best actor award for Wild Horse Nine.

Mathilde Arcel took home the best actress prize for her leading performance, while John Malkovich earned the best actor award for Wild Horse Nine. Political Flashpoints: The documentary NAZA won the Special Jury Prize, sparking fierce debate over European and American foreign policies in Gaza.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling at the Lido

When Jury President Maggie Gyllenhaal took the microphone at the Venice Film Festival awards ceremony, she addressed an elephant in the room that has haunted the Italian showcase for decades. Out of 21 features competing in the main slate, only two were directed by women.

Here is the kicker: despite those dismal odds, el-Toukhy carved her name into the history books. As the 49-year-old filmmaker accepted the Golden Lion, she joined an elite, painfully short list of female directors who have captured Venice’s highest accolade. Gyllenhaal emphasized that politics aside, the decision ultimately boiled down to cinematic execution, describing Woman Unknown as a work that hit the jury “like a laser beam.”

Inside the World of Woman Unknown

Set in the fractured landscape of post-World War II Denmark, el-Toukhy’s winning feature centers on a young woman named Marie. Standing on the precipice of marriage to her wealthy employer, Marie’s upward social mobility faces sudden, catastrophic ruin. The threat comes from her past: an affair with a German soldier during the occupation.

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The film dives headfirst into a vengeful post-war society, forcing the protagonist to gamble everything to protect her fragile existence. Lead actress Mathilde Arcel matches the tension of the narrative with a towering performance that earned her the Coppa Volpi for best actress. Meanwhile, John Malkovich added international star power to the winners’ circle, picking up the best actor prize for his portrayal of a CIA operative in the gritty feature Wild Horse Nine.

The Silver Lion and High-Stakes Documentary Wins

Venice’s second-tier honor, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, went to South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong for Possible Love. The drama digs deep into the trenchant realities of class divisions, continuing Chang-dong’s career-long exploration of modern societal fractures.

Photo: tagesanzeiger.ch

Yet, the most culturally explosive moment of the evening belonged to the documentary category. NAZA, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, walked away with the Special Jury Prize. The film investigates Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip through anonymous rooftop interviews with 24 intelligence operatives in Tel Aviv.

Venese Film Festival 2026 Key Winners Award Category Winner Project / Entity Golden Lion (Best Film) May el-Toukhy Woman Unknown Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) Lee Chang-dong Possible Love Special Jury Prize Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor NAZA Best Actress Mathilde Arcel Woman Unknown Best Actor John Malkovich Wild Horse Nine

Diplomatic Friction on the Lido Stage

Art and geopolitics collided violently during the acceptance speeches when NAZA co-directors Abraham and Szor took to the stage. Abraham did not mince words regarding ongoing civilian casualties, calling out European and American complicity on an international stage.

“We believe that the denial of a crime helps it persist,” Abraham stated during his speech, directing pointed criticism at the Italian and German governments for allegedly blocking pressure on Israel, while noting US funding of military campaigns. The Israeli army subsequently defended its operations, maintaining that Hamas embeds military infrastructure inside dense civilian zones.

The Cultural Aftermath and What Comes Next

As the red carpets are rolled up and festival chatter shifts toward the upcoming fall awards circuit in Toronto and London, the 2026 Venice Film Festival leaves behind a complex legacy. By celebrating el-Toukhy’s meticulous historical drama alongside fiercely political documentary work, the festival demonstrated its enduring appetite for cinema that challenges national narratives.

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Will Woman Unknown translate its Lido triumph into a broader Oscar campaign? Sound off in the comments below: do you think historical dramas still hold sway with Academy voters, or will political heavy-hitters like NAZA dominate the global conversation this autumn?