Jutta Leerdam lists Heerenveen villa for €1,069,000

Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam has listed her villa in Heerenveen for €1,069,000, according to Kadaster records.

Property Valuation and Renovation ROI

Located within walking distance of the iconic Thialf ice stadium, the property sits on a 676-square-meter plot with a total living area of 175 square meters. Leerdam originally acquired the detached home in 2022 for approximately €656,000, shortly before her relationship with former partner Koen Verweij concluded. Reports indicate she initially secured an eight-hundred-thousand-euro mortgage on the property.

Over the intervening years, the asset underwent comprehensive modernization and sustainability overhauls. The home boasts an A++ energy label, backed by fifteen solar panels, a heat pump, and underfloor heating for a completely gasless setup. Interior upgrades include a herringbone oak floor, a luxury designer kitchen featuring an island, and a custom walk-in closet, alongside an advanced alarm system and perimeter security cameras.

Heerenveen Villa Financial Breakdown Financial Metric Amount (EUR) Original Purchase Price (2022) €656,000 Current Asking Price (2026) €1,069,000 Potential Gross Return €413,000 Living Space / Plot Size 175 m² / 676 m²

Stepping Away from the Ice for Life in America

Having already confirmed she will not compete on the ice during the upcoming season, the 27-year-old addressed her long-term trajectory via her YouTube channel. She admitted to having an “obsessive” history with speed skating, noting that leaving the sport entirely would feel unnatural, yet she keeps that competitive door only slightly ajar.

Photo: bekendeburen.nl

For now, daily life centers around her engagement to Jake Paul and their time split between Puerto Rico and the United States. The couple currently spends significant periods on the Paul Family Ranch, a sprawling private estate in Georgia where they document farm life and animal care. Looking ahead, Leerdam indicated in previous Q&A sessions that a wedding is planned for next year, while emphasizing that starting a family carries no immediate rush as she prioritizes deliberate family planning.

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