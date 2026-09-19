Karol G Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour Review: MetLife Stadium Highlights

When Karol G launched her global trek with a sold-out performance at Chicago’s Soldier Field, she didn’t just kick off a concert series; she established an entire immersive universe. The Colombian superstar’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour arrived following the success of her 2025 album Tropicoqueta, bringing a vibrant, high-concept visual spectacle to stadiums across North America, Latin America, and Europe. More than 60,000 fans packed the Chicago venue on July 24 to witness a career-spanning setlist intertwined with elaborate tropical-inspired staging, towering multi-level staging, and flamboyant costumery that redefined modern Latin pop presentation.

Inside the Tropicoqueta Universe at Soldier Field and MetLife Stadium The production design of the Tropitour moves far beyond standard arena tours. Towering multi-level staging houses dazzling red-and-orange lighting arrays that mimic the warmth of a Caribbean dusk. Oversized tropical flowers, colorful parrots, feathers, and showgirls populate the stage, creating a living mural of Latinidad. The concert begins with the infectious energy of “Latina Foreva,” instantly commanding the stadium before diving into fan favorites like “Qlona,” “El Makinon,” “Mamii,” “Amargura,” “TQG,” “Provenza,” and “Bichota.” Newer Tropicoqueta highlights—including “Papasito,” “Ese Hombre Es Malo,” “Bandida Entrenada,” and “Ivonny Bonita”—blend seamlessly with older classics, proving that Karol G’s catalog has expanded into a multi-layered journey of identity, survival, and empowerment.

From Chart-Topping Success to Global Stadium Dominance The tour’s success is anchored by the commercial and critical triumph of Tropicoqueta, which dropped in June 2025. The album made waves by debuting inside the top three of the Billboard 200 with 57,000 equivalent album units, making it the fourth all-Spanish-language album by a woman to reach that milestone. Industry recognition quickly followed, earning the record a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Album. Meanwhile, the smash hit single “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” collected three Latin Grammy nominations and ultimately took home Song of the Year. Photo: inmusicblog.com Announced in the wake of Karol G’s historic Coachella 2026 headlining performances, the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour is slated as an ambitious 65-date stadium trek. It spans continents and features select guest appearances from artists such as Elena Rose, Becky G, and Greeicy, before its scheduled conclusion on July 24, 2027, in Milan.