Katseye Performs in AFAS Dome with Only 4 of 6 Members for Wildworld Tour

The international pop phenomenon Katseye makes its Belgian live debut tonight at the AFAS Dome in Antwerpen as part of the ongoing Wildworld Tour. Fans turning out for the performance will encounter a modified lineup, with four of the six original members taking the stage for the evening.

The temporary absence of two performers marks a period for the global girl group Katseye, which has captured international attention since its formation. Audiences attending the Antwerpen show will see four members perform live, while Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza remain temporarily sidelined from the current concert schedule.

Origins Through Reality Television and Global Reach

Katseye was forged through the Dream Academy talent program, a collaborative project launched by South Korean entertainment powerhouse Hybe—the company behind the boy band BTS—and American label Geffen Records. The selection process and formation of the group were chronicled in the Netflix documentary series Pop Star Academy: Katseye. Out of approximately 120,000 applicants worldwide, twenty candidates secured spots in the initial training program, ultimately resulting in a six-member lineup boasting diverse backgrounds spanning the Philippines, Switzerland, Ghana, the United States, Singapore, India, Hawaii, and South Korea.

Following their official music debut with the single “Debut” in June 2024, the group achieved global traction with subsequent releases including “Touch” and “Gabriela”. Their digital footprint expanded across social media platforms, culminating in TikTok naming them Global Artist of the Year alongside two Grammy nominations. Further cementing their international footprint, the group delivered a well-received performance earlier this spring at Coachella, where their single “Pinky Up” drew positive reactions.

Member Hiatuses and Current Tour Realities

Despite their trajectory, the group has navigated a more demanding period regarding member availability. Manon, 24, initiated a break in February, while 23-year-old Sophia subsequently announced she would step back from performances to prioritize her personal well-being and mental health. Neither member has an announced return date, prompting the group to continue current tour commitments as a four-piece ensemble.

Photo: gekleurd.be

Concert organizers have outlined specific entry guidelines for tonight’s event at the AFAS Dome, accommodating a notably youthful demographic. Children under twelve years of age must attend accompanied by a ticket-holding adult, whereas attendees under sixteen traveling without a parent or guardian must present written parental authorization. Standing floor areas may also enforce stricter minimum age restrictions.

As the Wildworld Tour presses forward through Europe, organizers and management have not yet indicated when the full six-member roster will reunite on stage. Fans attending tonight’s concert in Antwerpen are advised to review venue policies regarding age restrictions and entry requirements ahead of doors opening.