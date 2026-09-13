Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK Clash Over Tory Inheritance Tax Abolition Plans

As the political landscape shifts toward fiscal policy ahead of the next general election, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is weighing a high-stakes proposal to abolish inheritance tax. The potential move has triggered an immediate pushback from Reform UK, setting up a fierce debate over tax-cutting priorities and the economic burden placed on families.

The Bottom Line The Core Proposal: Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is considering making the total abolition of inheritance tax the centerpiece of her upcoming party conference speech.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is considering making the total abolition of inheritance tax the centerpiece of her upcoming party conference speech. The Reform Counter: Reform shadow chancellor Robert Jenrick dismissed the Tory plan as a “desperate play,” pledging instead to raise the tax-free personal allowance to £15,000.

Reform shadow chancellor Robert Jenrick dismissed the Tory plan as a “desperate play,” pledging instead to raise the tax-free personal allowance to £15,000. The Fiscal Reality: Inheritance tax currently stands at 40 per cent on estates above £325,000, impacting fewer than five per cent of estates, while Reform’s broader income tax cut targets millions of people.

Badenoch Puts Inheritance Tax on the Electoral Table

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is preparing to place tax cuts at the core of her upcoming pitch to voters. According to reporting from The Sun, Badenoch is actively considering a pledge to scrap inheritance tax entirely if the Conservatives win the next general election. The policy could form the centerpiece of her party conference speech next month.

This potential maneuver follows Badenoch’s commitment last year to abolish stamp duty on homes. A Conservative source noted that the leadership team views the current government as “weak on the economy” and intends to “go hard on tax ahead of the election.” However, a party spokesperson clarified that the official policy platform for the upcoming conference has not yet been formally finalized, even though Badenoch singled out inheritance tax for reduction during a speech last week.

Inheritance tax is currently charged at 40 per cent on the portion of an estate above the £325,000 tax-free threshold. While various allowances permit married couples and civil partners passing a family home to descendants to shield a larger sum from the levy, data shows that fewer than five per cent of estates ultimately pay the tax.

Reform UK Launches Counter-Offensive on Tax Reform

The Conservative proposal met swift resistance from Reform UK. Reform shadow chancellor Robert Jenrick characterized the Tory plan as a “desperate play,” pointing out that previous Conservative administrations promised inheritance tax relief but failed to deliver.

“The Tories said they’d cut inheritance tax before, only to seize £84bn from grieving families in death taxes,” Jenrick said. “We’ve heard this desperate play, and people won’t be fooled again.”

Rather than focusing on a levy that affects a small fraction of estates, Reform is championing a broader income tax reduction. The party proposes raising the tax-free personal allowance to £15,000. According to Reform estimates, this adjustment would save 40m people £500 a year and protect pensioners from paying income tax on the state pension.

To underscore his commitment, Jenrick put his political career on the line. “Unlike career politicians in the Tory party, I’m willing to put my job on the line and resign if I don’t deliver this in my first budget,” he stated.

Comparative Overview of Proposed Tax Strategies Political Party Proposed Tax Measure Target Demographic / Scope Estimated Reach Conservative Party (Under Consideration) Abolition of Inheritance Tax (Currently 40 per cent above £325,000) Estates exceeding the current £325,000 threshold Fewer than five per cent of estates Reform UK Raise tax-free personal allowance to £15,000 Income taxpayers and pensioners 40m people

Broader Financial Pressures and Wealth Planning Implications

The debate over inheritance tax arrives as the levy climbs higher up the political and financial agenda. Recent regulatory shifts designed to bring unused pension wealth into the scope of inheritance tax from April 2027 have intensified scrutiny on estate planning.

"DESPERATE PLAY!" Robert Jenrick SLAMS Kemi Badenoch Over "Unfair" Inheritance Tax Abolition Plan

Research published last month by Rathbones revealed that more than two-thirds of surveyed grandparents admitted inheritance tax considerations directly influenced their decisions to help fund their grandchildren’s university education.

As both political factions flesh out their economic platforms ahead of electoral cycles, taxpayers and wealth advisors must monitor how these competing proposals could reshape generational wealth transfer and personal income tax liabilities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.