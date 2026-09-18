Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing delivered a strategic address at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Wednesday, utilizing Mandarin phrasing and ancient Chinese philosophy to urge major global powers to build mutual trust rather than relying on coercion. Videos of his speech quickly circulated across Chinese social media platforms like Weixin and Baidu, drawing widespread praise for his linguistic fluency and cultural command.

The Power of Cultural Resonance in Modern Statecraft

Earlier this week, during a gathering attended by delegates from nearly 100 countries and helmed by Chinese defence chief Dong Jun, Minister Chan added a distinct cultural dimension to that statecraft. While delivering the majority of his remarks in English, he shifted seamlessly into Mandarin to anchor his points in classical thought.

By quoting the ancient philosopher Mencius—known in Mandarin as Mengzi—Chan bridged a diplomatic gap with his hosts in Beijing. He stated, “Power may compel others to comply.”

Delivering Hard Truths Through Soft Diplomacy

Here is why that linguistic pivot matters for regional stability. Diplomatic observers note that wrapping a firm geopolitical caution in classical Chinese phrasing allowed Singapore to deliver a blunt message without triggering adversarial friction. The city-state’s defense chief was calling for major powers to build trust instead of coercion.

Yet, relying on shared linguistic and cultural bonds carries a distinct set of risks. As regional analysts point out, fluent Mandarin diplomacy can sometimes raise the expectation for Singapore to sympathise with Beijing’s interests.

Weighing the Stakes at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum

The Xiangshan Forum itself offers small and medium-sized nations an equal voice to voice security concerns. The table below outlines the core dynamics surrounding Singapore’s engagement at this year’s summit.

Photo: www-scmp-com.libproxy1.nus.edu.sg

Key Elements of Singapore’s Diplomatic Engagement at the Xiangshan Forum Strategic Dimension Details & Execution Geopolitical Implication Primary Medium Primarily English with strategic Mandarin segments. Demonstrates versatile communication across Western and Eastern diplomatic channels. Key Philosophical Reference Citing Mencius (Mengzi) on power versus trust. Appeals directly to Chinese cultural literacy while delivering a critique of heavy-handed coercion. Core Message Call for major powers to build trust rather than compliance. Protects small-state agency and reinforces regional supply chain stability.

The Broader Macroeconomic Ripple Effects

Why should global investors and supply chain managers care about a defense minister quoting Mencius in Beijing? Because security architecture dictates economic resilience.

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Navigating the Path Forward

Language is rarely just about vocabulary in high-stakes geopolitics; it is an instrument of calibration. Chan Chun Sing’s ability to navigate Chinese philosophical traditions while defending independent sovereign principles showcases advanced diplomatic agility. But as great power friction intensifies, maintaining that balance will require more than eloquent phrasing.

How far can cultural familiarity stretch before it collides with hard strategic realities? As supply chains decouple and security alignments harden across the globe, small states will find their diplomatic toolkits tested like never before. What are your thoughts on how cultural soft power influences modern deterrence? Let’s discuss below.