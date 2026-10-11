Klaus Fischer reflects on Schalke historic win against Bayern

Marking 50 years since FC Schalke 04 handed FC Bayern München their highest defeat of 7:0, former striker Klaus Fischer reflected on the historic match, modern striking dynamics, and his club’s current standing, abendzeitung-muenchen.de reported.

Fifty Years Since the Seven-Goal Defeat in Munich

Fischer scored four goals during that sunny autumn day at the Munich Olympic Stadium. S04-Präsident Günter Siebert proclaimed afterward that they had moved the Alps. Fischer noted that a higher defeat for Bayern will never happen again.

Bayern entered the fixture as three-time European Cup champions. Their lineup featured Sepp Maier, Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and Gerd Müller. Schalke maintained their offensive pressure even after securing a 2:0 and 3:0 lead. Fischer recalled that opponents eventually stopped playing when Beckenbauer waved his hand in resignation.

Tactical Dependability and Modern Strikers

Reflecting on midfield contributions, Fischer emphasized that a central forward relies entirely on service from teammates. He compared past setups to modern squads, stating that even Harry Kane depends on deliveries from players like Olise and Díaz. Bayern under coach Kompany continues to attack unconditionally down the flanks and through the middle.

Fischer observed that Katsche Schwarzenbeck played the first half handicapped by an injury sustained from the national team in Wales (2:0) three days prior, leading to Udo Horsmann taking over as man-marker after the interval. Despite playing two years for city rivals TSV 1860 from 1968 onward, Fischer noted he never received a transfer offer from Bayern München. He acknowledged Gerd Müller’s unmatched penalty-box instincts, stating Müller possessed a natural quality that cannot be learned.

Addressing current football, Fischer designated Harry Kane as the premier centre-forward globally. Conversely, Fischer expressed concern over the state of German central and wing forwards, noting that national coach Jürgen Klopp’s two squads recently included three central forwards: Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Burkardt.

Current Squad Assessment and Schalke’s Prospects

Regarding Edin Dzeko, Fischer praised the forward’s penalty-box finishing and value to Schalke following promotion.

Fischer expressed hope that Schalke will secure their top-flight status, stating the club belongs in the Bundesliga. He voiced belief that the current squad holds the quality to reach up to tenth place, provided they maintain momentum and match fortune over the course of the campaign.

Match Details and Additional Scorers

Fischer noted that three further goals were added to the tally, alongside strikes from Manfred Dubski and Rüdiger Abramczik, who shone alongside Hannes Bongartz in the midfield and provided perfect service.