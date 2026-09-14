Kozakken Boys vs Rijnsburgse Boys Riot: Board Member Death Threats Lead to Drastic Measures

Following a 6-1 victory by Kozakken Boys over Rijnsburgse Boys on September 13, 2026, severe crowd violence erupted at Sportpark De Zwaaier in Werkendam. Supporters clashed on the canteen terrace, resulting in property damage and a Kozakken Boys board member receiving a death threat amidst the post-match chaos.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Breakdown at Sportpark De Zwaaier

What should have been a routine Saturday afternoon celebration quickly descended into operational failure. Kozakken Boys secured a commanding 6-1 win on the pitch, but the game was entirely overshadowed by what the club’s board formally described as a “ravage” on their official website.

The breakdown in stadium logistics played a critical role in the escalation. As detailed by Alles over Katwijk, Rijnsburgse Boys supporters had traveled to Werkendam via two dedicated supporters’ association buses. Pre-match security protocols dictated that visiting fans would utilize a segregated exit route directly to their transport. For reasons still under internal investigation, that routing protocol failed completely.

Logistical Breakdown and Physical Confrontations

Instead of a controlled separation of fanbases, Rijnsburgse Boys supporters were channeled directly through the canteen terrace area. That path brought the opposing groups into immediate, unbuffered contact. Physical altercations erupted instantaneously, featuring traded blows, verbal abuse, and thrown objects on the terrace.

Photo: regio-voetbal.nl

Security personnel, club stewards, select board members, and Rijnsburgse Boys head coach René van der Kooij were forced to intervene directly to separate the fighting factions. Because of these rapid internal interventions, local police intervention was ultimately unnecessary. However, the presence of families and children attending the club’s scheduled family day made the volatile environment particularly damaging to the amateur association’s community standing.

Match Incident and Institutional Response Overview Club / Entity Reported Involvement Official Club Reaction Kozakken Boys Home side; suffered property damage; board member threatened with death. Vowed drastic measures; deeply shocked by the recurrence of fan violence. Rijnsburgse Boys Away side; supporters involved in terrace clashes. Offered formal apologies; chairman Koos van Rossum announced video reviews to discipline identified brawlers.

Institutional Fallout and Disciplinary Action

Both clubs moved swiftly to condemn the actions of their respective supporters. Kozakken Boys emphasized in their public statements that the organization will not tolerate such behavior and promised severe, structural measures moving forward. Crucially, the Werkendam club faces renewed scrutiny given their recent history of supporter-related disciplinary issues, including previous incidents involving Z.V.V. Pelikaan and Spakenburg.

Photo: allesoverkatwijk.nl

Rijnsburgse Boys chairman Koos van Rossum issued a direct apology to their opponents. As reported by Alles over Katwijk, the visiting club’s leadership stated, “We condemn this behavior of our supporters in the strongest terms and offer our apologies to the board of Kozakken Boys for this inappropriate behavior.” Rijnsburgse Boys management announced they are actively reviewing available video footage of the terrace clashes to issue internal stadium bans and explore enhanced away-match security logistics.

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