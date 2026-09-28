KZN Women Boxing Tournament Stands Against Gender-Based Violence

Female boxing promoters Hlengiwe Dladla, Zandile Malinga, and Nomvelo Magcaba used a women-only boxing tournament at Bruntville Hall in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, to strongly condemn gender-based violence. Staged on Saturday with government support, the five-bout event highlighted safety for women while showcasing regional athletic talent.

Nonkululeko Mncube victory and growth of womens combat sports

Undefeated Momentum: Nonkululeko “Lelo” Mncube advanced her unblemished record to six victories.

Nonkululeko “Lelo” Mncube advanced her unblemished record to six victories. Promotional Growth: Joint events spearheaded by Hle Jobe, Starline Boxing Promotions, and Mvelo Boxing Promotions continue to expand the commercial footprint of women’s combat sports in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Ring Action: Title Fights and Standout Bouts

Inside the squared circle, Nonkululeko “Lelo” Mncube captured the KwaZulu-Natal bantamweight championship. Fighting in front of a supportive local crowd, Mncube defeated Thema “Stone Cold” Zuma via a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the eight-round bout in her favor. This marked Mncube’s second win against Zuma, keeping her undefeated at 6-0, while Zuma’s record shifted to 11 victories against 12 defeats.

In the main supporting bout, Molwazi “Smiling Assassin” Myingwa claimed the provincial middleweight title after securing a points victory over Noxolo “Bamboo Bee” Mkhasibe across eight rounds. Meanwhile, South African junior middleweight champion Nobengazi “Now You Know” Booth dropped a points decision to Zimbabwean fighter Chiedza “Nikita” Hamakoma in a six-round non-title affair. Foreign fighters do not qualify to challenge for South African national titles, keeping Booth’s belt safe.

In an unexpected twist, Lumka “Mancane” Ntobela of Chesterville, Durban, earned a first-round stoppage against Lethokuhle “Danone” Sibisi in a scheduled six-round contest. Sibisi, the younger sister of reigning SA and IBF international featherweight champion Lindelani “Sqhwaga” Sibisi from Dundee, tasted defeat in her fourth fight as Ntobela celebrated her second win. Notably, the entire officiating crew for the card consisted of women, including ring announcer Nompilo Mahaye.

Key Results: KwaZulu-Natal Women-Only Boxing Tournament Winner Result Opponent Weight Class / Details Nonkululeko “Lelo” Mncube Points (Unanimous) Thema “Stone Cold” Zuma Provincial Bantamweight Title (8 Rounds) Molwazi “Smiling Assassin” Myingwa Points Noxolo “Bamboo Bee” Mkhasibe Provincial Middleweight Title (8 Rounds) Chiedza “Nikita” Hamakoma Points Nobengazi “Now You Know” Booth Non-Title Bout (6 Rounds) Lumka “Mancane” Ntobela TKO / Stoppage (Round 1) Lethokuhle “Danone” Sibisi Non-Title Bout (6 Rounds)

A Unified Stand Against Gender-Based Violence

Beyond the athletic competition, the event served as a platform for social activism. Promoters Dladla, Malinga, and Magcaba wore purple to signal that public tolerance for violence against women has reached its limit. This Saturday fixture at Bruntville Hall mirrored a similar joint tournament staged by the trio in March, which also received backing from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Hlengiwe Dladla of Hle Jobe promotions emphasized the fundamental right to personal safety. “We are pleading for safety. We won’t be quiet. We won’t sit back and let this happen. We won’t be scared to wear a dress, go for a run and trust our surroundings,” Dladla stated. She further stressed that preventing gender-based violence requires active support systems to help survivors heal and to ensure female athletes can complete roadwork and training without fear.

Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotions pointed to domestic environments as the origin point of cyclical abuse. “This starts at home with fathers, uncles and brothers beating up their girlfriends and other women in front of families,” Malinga noted. “We even become accustomed to it. We need men to intervene. This violence must stop. I don’t believe you start to be violent by killing. It begins with slapping and gets to a point of fists and kicking. That is how we mould serial killers. It goes from generation to generation.”

Nomvelo Magcaba, a former professional boxer heading Mvelo Boxing Promotions, echoed those sentiments while advocating for cultural change. “I won’t be afraid to start a conversation. I want to be safe. Stop GBV. Women want to be heard and are taking a stand against what they are experiencing,” Magcaba said, closing with a public appeal: “Phansi nge gender-based violence, phansi!”