La Araucanía Students Enjoy Trekking in Malalcahuello Reserve

Program Impact

Program Reach: The regional initiative engages youth across multiple municipal school districts.

The regional initiative engages youth across multiple municipal school districts. Operational Expansion: Logistics are moving toward the next scheduled outdoor fixture.

Logistics are moving toward the next scheduled outdoor fixture. Resource Allocation: Government backing continues to support sports and recreation access in protected natural reserves.

Trekking Through Malalcahuello’s Cordilleran Trails

The excursion brought together student delegations from across several regional communes. Participants included students from Escuela Particular Quintrilpe in Vilcún, Escuela Raimapu de Quepe, and Escuela Esperanza de Radal—both located in Freire. Additionally, members of the table tennis workshop from Angol’s “Crecer en Movimiento” initiative took part under the “Del Juego al Deporte” component.

During the outing, participants completed trekking routes across the reserve’s trails. They navigated cordilleran landscapes while interacting with peers from different municipalities. The primary objective was expanding outdoor recreational access for children, incorporating physical exercise into a healthy lifestyle framework.

Institutional Backing and Regional Strategy

Mauricio Martínez accompanied the delegation during the Malalcahuello excursion. He emphasized the importance of driving athletic engagement through natural regional landmarks.

The event operated under the “Visitando Mis Parques” initiative, an arm of the broader “Crecer en Movimiento” framework managed by the Instituto Nacional de Deportes (IND). The program’s core mandate centers on bringing children and adolescents closer to the natural spaces of the region.

Event Detail Specification Initial Venue Corralco sector, Malalcahuello National Reserve (Curacautín) Initial Date Saturday, October 10 Next Venue Conguillío National Park Next Date Saturday, October 24

Next Fixture at Conguillío National Park

The “Visitando Mis Parques” program will have a new session on Saturday, October 24, at the Conguillío National Park. A new delegation of children and adolescents from across La Araucanía will participate.

Photo: pulsoangelino.cl

The Ministry of Sport and the IND seek to increase juvenile access to sport and recreation, along with fostering knowledge and appreciation of the natural spaces of the region.