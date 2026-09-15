LA Knight Attacks Roman Reigns Off-Air; MITB Match Set

LA Knight Ambushes Roman Reigns After WWE RAW in Mexico City

Following a successful World Heavyweight Championship defense against Penta on the September 14 episode of WWE RAW in Mexico City, Roman Reigns was blindsided off-air by LA Knight. The confrontation culminated in a BFT, officially setting the stage for a championship clash at WWE Money in the Bank.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Anatomy of the Mexico City Post-Show Ambush

Roman Reigns thought he had survived the toughest test of the night when he put away Penta in the main event of the September 14 episode of RAW. But the tape tells a different story about how the broadcast ended. As the cameras cut away from the live international audience, the arena lights shifted to welcome LA Knight, who wasted zero time crashing the champion’s celebration.

According to reports from Wrestlezone, Reigns grabbed a microphone to address the crowd before Knight struck. The Megastar delivered his signature BFT, laying out the champion in the center of the ring. Knight then snatched the World Heavyweight Championship, hoisting it directly into Reigns’ face while unloading a barrage of trash talk.

Reigns Fires Back and Locks In Money in the Bank

It took time for the World Heavyweight Champion to recover, but Reigns eventually staggered his way toward the back. Before exiting the arena entirely, the OTC made it crystal clear that the ambush would carry severe career repercussions. He immediately laid down the challenge for the upcoming premium live event.

“This is what I’m talking about. I’m sick and tired of it. All these beggars. You want it? If he wants it, he can get it. Money in the Bank. New Orleans. Down South. I’m gonna whoop his b*tch a**,” Reigns stated, as documented by Wrestlezone. The confrontation officially sets the date for Saturday, October 10, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rivalry Context: Reigns vs. Knight Timeline Event Date Result / Status Crown Jewel 2023 Reigns retained via Bloodline interference Royal Rumble Fatal 4-Way 2024 Reigns retained over Knight, Orton, and Styles WWE RAW Mexico City Post-Show September 14 Knight attacks Reigns off-air; MITB match confirmed

Deepening History and Roster Stakes

This rivalry is far from a fresh coat of paint. Back in 2023, LA Knight’s rise on SmackDown put him on a direct collision course with Reigns. At Crown Jewel 2023, Knight came close to capturing the gold before outside interference from The Bloodline spoiled the upset.

Photo: wrestlezone.com

They crossed paths once again in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024 alongside Randy Orton and AJ Styles, where Reigns once again escaped with his title intact. But the landscape has evolved significantly since then. Current tensions between The Bloodline faction, 946, and the tandem of Knight and Solo Sikoa give this upcoming October showdown narrative depth.

The Road to New Orleans

As the WWE roster heads down south to Louisiana, the battle lines are officially drawn.

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