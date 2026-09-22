La Liga president Javier Tebas has dismissed Real Madrid’s refereeing conspiracy claims as being “like living in another galaxy,” following manager José Mourinho’s fiery post-match press conference after a 2-1 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid in September 2026.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Federico Valverde Injury Monitor: Following a diagnosis of severe trauma to his left ankle during the feisty encounter, fantasy managers must monitor short-term depth chart adjustments. La Liga Title Odds: Real Madrid’s slip to fourth place—six points adrift of table-toppers Barcelona—puts immediate pressure on Mourinho’s tactical setup to close the gap.

The Derby Flashpoint and Mourinho’s Printed Evidence

The latest war of words erupted following a chaotic capital derby where Real Madrid fell 2-1 to Atlético Madrid. Manager José Mourinho arrived at his post-match press conference armed with physical printouts of screenshots, alleging that Atlético players deserved multiple first-half red cards.

Mourinho specifically pointed to a stamp on Jude Bellingham by Atlético defender Cristian Romero, alongside a contentious challenge by Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde. With Real already reduced to 10 men following defender Dean Huijsen’s dismissal, Mourinho argued that the match officials altered the competitive balance.

“We can skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here,” Mourinho stated to reporters, holding up the images. Valverde managed to finish the fixture but was later diagnosed with severe trauma to his left ankle.

Tebas Hits Back at the “Permanent Conspiracy” Narrative

Rather than letting the officiating complaints slide, La Liga President Javier Tebas launched a robust defense of the competition’s integrity. Responding on social media to a pro-Real Madrid article, Tebas did not hold back in his assessment of the club’s strategy.

Photo: aljazeera.com

“Claiming that referees are directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy,” Tebas wrote. He asserted that pointing fingers at officiating is merely an attempt to deflect attention from early-season sporting shortcomings.

Tebas further criticized the underlying tone of the pro-Real media coverage. “Here they go again, the mouthpieces and the regime’s television, building the same old narrative – the permanent conspiracy,” Tebas noted, emphasizing that the competition belongs to no one and cannot be dictated by revenue or badge weight.

Table: La Liga Standings Context (Early 2026/27 Season)

Position Club Played Points Status 1 Barcelona 7 21 Early Leaders 4 Real Madrid – 15 Trailing Leaders – Atlético Madrid – – Derby Winners

Front-Office Friction and Historical Precedent

This public spat is merely the latest chapter in a long-standing feud between Tebas and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez. The friction extends well beyond weekly refereeing disputes, encompassing disagreements over the proposed European Super League project launched in 2021.

Photo: bbc.com

Furthermore, this incident follows a 2025 escalation where Tebas claimed Real had “lost their head” after the club submitted a formal letter of complaint to the Spanish FA regarding league officiating. With Real currently sitting six points behind Barcelona, Mourinho’s second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu faces intense early scrutiny to bridge the gap on the pitch.

The Takeaway

As the 2026/27 La Liga campaign progresses, Real Madrid’s focus must shift from boardroom protests and printed screenshots to rectifying their on-field tactical execution. While managerial pressure mounts on Mourinho to deliver silverware after a two-year spell without a major trophy, Tebas’s uncompromising stance ensures that league authorities will offer zero tolerance for institutional pressure on match officials.

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