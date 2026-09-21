La Promessa: Carlo’s Arrival and Recipe Mystery on September 21

In the upcoming episode of La Promessa airing Monday, September 21, on Rete 4, Maria Fernández faces intense emotional turmoil due to the unexpected arrival of Carlo at the estate. Meanwhile, Teresa navigates her demanding new role as housekeeper, and Petra joins the ongoing investigation into the plagiarized Madame Cocotte recipes.

The Arrival of Carlo Disrupts Maria’s Personal Equilibrium

Monday’s broadcast introduces a sharp narrative shift for Maria Fernández. Viewers watching the 19:40 broadcast will see the character confronted by an unexpected arrival that instantly strains her emotional composure. This sudden appearance by Carlo lands at a delicate juncture. Just days prior, Maria made the definitive choice to reject Samuel’s proposal to recognize her child and marry him, confiding her change of heart to Pia. Now, the introduction of Carlo threatens to unravel her ongoing efforts to stabilize her personal life, compounding the strain within the estate’s quarters.

Teresa and the Operational Pressures of Housekeeping

While domestic tensions mount around Maria, Teresa confronts a very different set of operational hurdles. Stepping into the role of head housekeeper has brought immediate structural responsibilities. Teresa must balance routine estate management with high-stakes preparations for the upcoming wedding of Lorenzo and Angela. This demanding workload forces her to assert administrative control over a complex household, proving her capacity to handle mounting organizational pressure under close scrutiny from the estate’s residents.

Petra Expands the Madame Cocotte Recipe Investigation

The culinary department remains a primary site of friction following the mysterious theft of culinary assets linked to the pseudonymous Madame Cocotte. Earlier attempts by Lope and Vera to bring the matter to the Guardia Civil failed to generate any official traction or relief. In response to this bureaucratic wall, Petra now enters the investigative fold. According to plot details from Mediaset Infinity, Petra’s involvement in the inquiry into the plagiarized recipes promises to redirect the ongoing search for answers, injecting fresh friction into the kitchens of La Promessa as the staff deals with the fallout.

The 30-Second Verdict Air Date: Monday, September 21 at 19:40 on Rete 4.

Monday, September 21 at 19:40 on Rete 4. Primary Conflict: Maria faces unexpected emotional disruption following Carlo’s arrival, arriving on the heels of her rejection of Samuel’s marriage proposal.

Maria faces unexpected emotional disruption following Carlo’s arrival, arriving on the heels of her rejection of Samuel’s marriage proposal. Estate Operations: Teresa manages heavy housekeeping responsibilities alongside preparations for Lorenzo and Angela’s wedding.

Teresa manages heavy housekeeping responsibilities alongside preparations for Lorenzo and Angela’s wedding. Investigation Update: Petra joins Lope and Vera in looking into the stolen Madame Cocotte recipes after law enforcement involvement stalled.

Ultimately, the September 21 episode tests the resilience of both the estate’s service staff and its leadership. As Maria grapples with unexpected interpersonal friction and Teresa works to solidify her authority as housekeeper, the intrusion of external mysteries like the recipe thefts ensures that stability remains out of reach across the entire property.