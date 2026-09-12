Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together, according to reports confirmed on Friday night. The 40-year-old pop superstar, whose legal name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, became a mother after a months-long private withdrawal from public life that heavily fueled speculation among her global fan base.

A Quiet Withdrawal Precedes the Big Reveal

The joyous family news surfaced after Lady Gaga was spotted cradling a newborn baby in photographs obtained by Page Six. While the couple has kept specific details regarding the birth closely guarded, the timeline of her recent disappearance aligns neatly with a deliberate step back from the intense glare of the entertainment industry.

Ever since getting engaged to Polansky in April 2024, the performer frequently hinted at a strong desire to start a family. Those hints materialized into an extended hiatus following the conclusion of her concert run, The Mayhem Ball, which stretched across more than a year from its April 11, 2025 debut at Coachella to its finale on April 13 of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From High-Profile Premieres to Total Seclusion

Following the final curtain call of her tour, Gaga maintained a minimal public footprint. She made a sleek appearance on April 20 of this year at the Manhattan premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center. Weeks later, on May 14, she made a splash at The Grove in Los Angeles for the debut of her concert documentary, Apple Music Live: Mayhem Requiem.

That Los Angeles red-carpet appearance marked a distinct aesthetic shift, with the singer swapping her signature blond hair for long raven tresses. Following the May event, she vanished from the public eye entirely. Sources close to the performer noted that even close friends were left out of the loop during her disappearance, with insiders speculating that the couple retreated to enjoy personal time and prepare for parenthood.

A New Chapter for the Pop Icon

The arrival of their first child marks a monumental personal milestone for the artist and her fiancé.

How do you think motherhood will shape Lady Gaga’s famously theatrical artistic evolution in the years ahead? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.