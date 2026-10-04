Latitude Air Ambulance medical flight with six people vanishes off US Coast

An international rescue operation is underway off the East Coast of the United States after a medical evacuation flight carrying six people vanished early Saturday morning. The Gulfstream G100 aircraft, operated by the Canadian-based Latitude Air Ambulance, lost communication around 1:30 a.m. local time while traveling from Bermuda to Boston.

The missing aircraft was transporting two pilots, two medical crew members, a patient, and a family member, according to Clarence Togeretz, director of flight operations for the company. The flight was scheduled to land at Logan International Airport in Boston, but the Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed the jet never arrived at its expected time.

Multi-Agency Task Force Scours Atlantic Waters Near Nantucket

The United States Coast Guard has mobilized a large-scale task force to search the Atlantic waters near Nantucket, Massachusetts. According to official statements released by the Coast Guard, the response includes an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from Cape Cod, an HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Elizabeth City, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Brant Point, and the Boston-based fast response cutter Coast Guard Cutter William Sparling.

Air traffic control audio obtained by NBC News indicates that Boston controllers attempted to verify if the aircraft was flying without communication, subsequently asking another plane in the area to try and establish contact with the missing jet.

International Response and Crew Nationalities

As the search continues, government officials in both Canada and Bermuda have expressed concern. Canadian Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon stated that Ottawa is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating directly with American authorities, noting that the four aviation and medical crew members are Canadian citizens. The nationalities of the patient and the accompanying family member have not been publicly disclosed.

In Bermuda, Prime Minister David Burt used social media to confirm that his administration is in direct communication with the families of those on board and with the foreign agencies leading the search effort. “We are praying that all six people are found safely and thank the search and rescue teams for their ongoing efforts,” Burt wrote in an Instagram update.

Evaluating the Emergency Response and Next Steps

Latitude Air Ambulance maintains a fleet of 10 aircraft dedicated to international medical repatriations. Company representatives emphasized that while losing contact with a crew triggers immediate emergency protocols, a drop in communication does not automatically confirm a catastrophic event. The company operates established emergency response procedures for missions encountering difficulties.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the communication breakdown, nor have they located the aircraft or released details regarding the current status of the six individuals on board.