Lee Kang-in Faces Spanish Media Criticism Over Excessive Ball Touches

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On September 14, 2026, during the fifth round of the La Liga season at Estadio Anoeta, Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid faced sharp Spanish media criticism for taking an excessive number of touches. Despite starting as a right-sided attacker in a 3-4-2-1 formation and helping his side secure a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, his failure to maintain the team’s attacking tempo sparked tactical debate.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Tactical Paradox of Ball Retention

According to Marca’s tactical review of the fixture, Lee’s signature ability to evade pressure is simultaneously acting as a major flaw in Atletico Madrid’s transition game. The Spanish outlet noted that there is essentially no ball the 25-year-old cannot protect while lowering his center of gravity to retain possession. Yet, when speed is paramount in attack development, that extra half-second spent shielding the ball breaks the rhythm.

The stark contrast lies in how the team operated previously. In recent years, tactical structures heavily relied on Antoine Griezmann delivering crisp, one-touch passes that allowed runners like Julian Simeone and Marcos Llorente to immediately exploit space behind opposing defensive lines. But the tape tells a different story with Lee on the pitch. Instead of quick distribution, the new No. 7 initiates offense only after evading initial pressure, slowing down the attacking pace significantly.

Match Breakdown: Anoeta Win Overshadowed by Tempo Concerns

During his 60 minutes on the pitch against Real Sociedad, Lee recorded 34 touches with a passing success rate of 68%. Early on, he flashed his technical ability with a powerful left-footed shot in the fifth minute that missed the target, followed by a 25th-minute cross that set up a header for Morten Hjulmand, which ultimately fell short of an assist.

Atletico eventually broke the deadlock in the 39th minute of the second half when Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty kick following an opponent handball foul. Subsequent counterattacks in the 45th minute and stoppage time sealed a 3-0 victory. However, the underlying issue of offensive fluidity remains a talking point in Madrid.

Metric Lee Kang-in (vs. Real Sociedad)
Minutes Played 60
Touches 34
Passing Accuracy 68%
Key Actions 5th-min shot, 25th-min cross
Team Result 3-0 Win

Marca further analyzed that while receiving and distributing from deep positions provides stability, the lack of threat generated through rapid one-touch plays exposes an area where Atletico Madrid can still improve.

Front-Office Bridging and Squad Integration

Integrating a high-profile technician into a defensively disciplined, counter-attacking system requires delicate tactical calibration. Lee’s technical ceiling is undisputed, but the tactical friction observed by local analysts points to a broader structural transition.

Lee Kang-in Faces Spanish Media Criticism Over Excessive Ball Touches
Photo: starnewskorea.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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