Letterkenny Town Bus Service Proposed for Budget 2027

Fresh hope has emerged for public transit in County Donegal as the National Transport Authority (NTA) formally put forward a proposal for a new Letterkenny town bus service during an Oireachtas Transport Committee appearance, signaling a potential path toward funding under Budget 2027 according to the Donegal News. The development arrives as local leaders and commuters continue to grapple with the loss of the town’s previous private bus network, which ceased operations earlier this year.

Local Leaders Welcome the NTA Budget Proposal

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The NTA’s announcement at the committee hearing followed closely on the heels of municipal discussions. At a meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry McMonagle pressed for an immediate, urgent engagement with transport officials to address the public transit void left behind by the defunct private operator.

Welcoming the national transit agency’s latest stance, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh expressed strong support for the inclusion. “I am delighted that the NTA has confirmed it is proposing a town bus service for Letterkenny as part of the upcoming Budget,” Kavanagh stated as reported by the Donegal News. He emphasized that establishing a dependable municipal route remains vital for frequent users of the shuttered private network, particularly elderly residents and disabled individuals who faced mobility hurdles when the old service folded.

Kavanagh also pointed to broader regional comparisons, noting that Irish urban centers—such as Sligo, Ennis, and Mullingar—benefit from established local bus routes and railway stations. Alongside Senator Manus Boyle, local representatives have maintained pressure on national authorities to close this infrastructure gap.

Tackling Urban Congestion and Infrastructure Needs

Traffic congestion remains a friction point across Letterkenny, impacting families, commercial enterprises, and visitors alike. Local representatives argue that a dedicated urban bus network will not instantly eradicate the town’s traffic bottlenecks, but it will establish a framework for sustainable travel alternatives.

“With traffic congestion continuing to impact commuters, families, businesses, and visitors, a local bus service would provide an important alternative to car travel and help make getting around our town easier,” Kavanagh said, while urging the central government to commit the necessary funds per the Donegal News. “I am now calling on the Minister to provide the necessary funding to ensure this much-needed service becomes a reality.”

This transport momentum coincides with other capital investments in the area. Earlier in the week, authorities confirmed an allocation of €9 million for the proposed Letterkenny Transport Hub under the Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund, pointing toward an overhaul of local infrastructure.

Path Forward to Budget 2027